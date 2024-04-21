Siachen world’s only nuclear triangle

Place of roses

The word Siachen is an amalgamation of Sia and Chin, which in the local Balti language means place of roses. Wild rose shrubs can be seen at the snout of the glacier and in the lower valleys. Roses may symbolise peace and love, but bilateral frost is all you get at the glacier.

The Siachen glacier is 76 km long while its width varies between 2 km and 8 km as it juts into Gilgit-Baltistan. The glacier hangs at the snout towards OP Baba with Indira Col (named by the Workman expedition after goddess Laxmi, one of whose many names is Indira. The nomenclature has nothing to do with the then PM Indira Gandhi) at the northernmost point of the Saltoro Ridge.

With the changing international dynamics, the ground situation at the glacier acquired added significance because of its unique location. Growing military ties between China and Pakistan brought to India the very real challenge of a possible ‘two-front war’.

Operation Ababeel/ Operation Meghdoot

Pakistan’s claim line towards the east got a leg up after a US cartographic mischief when both were allies. Between 1964 and 1972, the US Defence Mapping Agency began depicting the truce line as extending from NJ 9842 to a point just west of the Karakoram Pass. Since the agency is an international reference point for cartography, it got ample traction and Pakistan used it for its eastward push.

In 1983, specific Indian intelligence inputs warned that Pakistan had begun planning an assault on the Saltoro Ridge to capture Siachen. Pakistan Army was preparing to push what it called the Burzil Force from Skardu under Operation Ababeel.

India countered it with Operation Meghdoot, suddenly dropping troops over most of the peaks and passes of the Saltoro barely 48 hours before the Pakistani operation got going. Indian soldiers occupied three critical passes in the Saltoro Ridge - Sia La, Bilafond La and Gyong La — blocking Pakistani attempts to enter the glacier. The Pakistani army was restricted to occupying the slopes and foothills on the west of the Soltoro. Indian positions are not visible from forward posts on the Pakistani side. Siachen lies to the east of the Saltoro and is lower than the ridge.