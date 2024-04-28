Creating credible missile defence shield

India’s preparedness

Unlike Israel, India has a large territory to protect which makes the air defence options costlier and complex. India has an array of air defence shields to protect the country from external attacks. From indigenously developed very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS) and shoulder-firing MANPADS (man-portable air-defence systems) to sophisticated anti-ballistic missile systems, the defence forces have a multi-layered deterrence systems in place.

India has a two-tiered ballistic defence system to take on all threats, including nuclear warheads. Broadly, missile interceptors under the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) programme are meant for high-altitude (exo-atmospheric) threats and Ashwin Advanced Air Defence (AAD) deal with low-altitude (endo-atmospheric) challenges. The Swordfish and Super Swordfish long-range tracking radars, which use Israeli technology and can spot very small objects to the size of a cricket ball, guide these interceptor missiles. While no official information is available, these radars are reportedly installed in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

A major boost to the defence shield is provided by the S-400, which is a mobile, surface-to-air missile system designed by Russia. The interceptor missile system can destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles, and drones at ranges of up to 400 km. The system can simultaneously engage 36 targets, making it one of the strongest weapons in India’s defence arsenal. According to reports, India has deployed three S-400s at strategic border locations to counter threats from China and Pakistan. Two more S-400s are expected from Russia soon. The S-400’s capabilities are roughly comparable to the US Patriot system and are reportedly twice as cheap. However, US fifth-generation fighter jets, such as the F-35 and its variants, may escape S-400’s radar as they have been designed with the S-400’s capabilities in mind, though F-16s and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet may fall into the system’s net.

Then there is the surface-to-air Python 5 and Derby air defence missile system (SPYDER) developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel. It has a range of 40 km, an intercept altitude of 12 km, and can engage up to four targets simultaneously.

Among the Russian made machines are Igla-S MANPADS, Pechora, and OSA-AK. Igla-S is a hand-held system that can be fired by an individual or crew to bring down an enemy aircraft. Pechora is a surface-to-air anti-aircraft short-range missile system designed for destruction of aircraft, cruise missiles, assault helicopters and other air targets at ground, low and medium altitudes. OSA-AK is a highly mobile, low-altitude, surface-to-air missile system with a range of 10 km.

However, these older weapons are said to be ineffective against slow-moving drones because the radar is designed to detect bigger, fast-moving objects. The drones are spotted only when they come too close but then it will be too late to fire.

On the indigenous front, India already has Akash and Samar systems for short-range air defence. The Akash air defence missile systems have an interception range of 25 km. Akash is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and produced by Bharat Dynamics. The Samar (surface to air missile for assured retaliation) developed in-house by the Indian Air Force can intercept low-flying targets such as drones and attack helicopters, up to a range of 12 km at a maximum speed of Mach 2.5.

The Barak-8 medium range surface-to-air missile, jointly developed with Israel, has a range of 70 km and is capable of neutralising missiles, aircraft, helicopters and guided bombs. For long-range defence, a homegrown air defence shield is in the works with an expected operational range is 350 km.

Russia is India’s major weapons supplier. However, deliveries have been delayed due to the Ukraine war. India is now focusing on developing its own air defence systems under Project Kusha to deal with modern threats. Spearheaded by DRDO in collaboration with the public and private sector firms, the Rs 21,000-crore project will have a comprehensive array of systems to protect the country. Apart from the S-400 squadrons, it will have domestically developed systems that are expected to be commissioned by 2028-2029.