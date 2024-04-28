Indian defence exports coming of age

NEW DELHI: India’s defence exports are on a roll, climbing the Rs 21,000 crore peak in 2023-24. The Ministry of Defence in its statement on April 1 said, “Defence exports have touched a record Rs 21,083 crore (approx. $2.63 billion) in the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24, a growth of 32.5% over the last fiscal when the figure was Rs 15,920 crore. The recent figures indicate that the defence exports have grown by 31 times in the last 10 years as compared to FY 2013-14.”

The ministry attributed the impetus to the joint effort of the private sector and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). While the private sector’s contribution to the export basket is 60%, the share of the DPSUs is 40%. Parallelly, defence export authorisations went up from 1,414 in FY23 to 1,507 in FY24. Though the country doesn’t figure as a big seller in the global arms bazaar yet, the spurt in exports not just lubricates the military-industrial complex and brings in foreign exchange but adds muscle to the sector that is ready to take a bigger leap. That confidence stems from the Indian defence products and technologies gaining global acceptance.

The biggest executed contract, as first reported by this newspaper, was the initial delivery of three Brahmos missile batteries to The Philippines on April 18. It is a $374.96 million (Rs 2,700 crore) contract for a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India.

If one were to compare the last two decades, the volume of defence exports has grown by as much as 21 times. “Total defence exports during 2004-05 to 2013-14 were Rs 4,312 crore, which has gone up to Rs 88,319 crore in the period from 2014-15 to 2023-24,” the ministry said. It attributed the jump to policy reforms and the ease of doing business initiatives, in addition to the end-to-end digital solutions provided to the domestic industries for promoting defence exports. In FY23, the country’s defence production crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time as it reached Rs 1,06,800 crore, a rise of more than 12% over FY22, when the figure was Rs 95,000 crore.