Curious Kids: Why do I need to yawn when someone else yawns?

Yawning happens when you open your mouth, take a deep breath and take in air without even thinking about it. You might be tired, bored or waking up.

Most people yawn six to 23 times a day even animals yawn! You may have noticed that you often yawn after you see someone else yawn. This is called contagious yawning.

Contagious yawning feels automatic, like a reflex you don't have to think about. But scientists know it's not completely automatic because we are not born knowing how to do it.

In fact, contagious yawning only starts around ages four or five, which is when kids begin to develop better empathy. Empathy means understanding and sharing the feelings of others.

So, without even thinking about it, seeing someone yawn can make you want to yawn, too. How do scientists know this? Scientists have noticed that people yawn more when the other person they see yawn is someone they know well like a best friend or a parent.

This supports the idea that empathy plays a big role in contagious yawning. When you see a friend or family member yawn, your brain understands their feelings, and you might yawn, too.