EXPLAINER | Mineral Rights verdict hailed and panned at the same time

Let’s remember, the whole controversy stems from conflicting verdicts of two Constitution benches of the Supreme Court, necessitating a third larger bench to settle the divergence. In other words, it is a judicial mess for which more that the mining sector will bleed.

On October 25, 1989, a seven-judge bench led by Sabyasachi Mukharji ruled that mineral royalty is tax, in the India Cement v. State of Tamil Nadu case. The bench said state legislatures lack the competence to impose taxes on mineral rights because the matter is covered by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 or MMDR Act.

But on January 15, 2004, a five-judge bench led by R C Lahoti arrived at the opposite conclusion that royalty is not tax, in the State of West Bengal v. Kesoram Industries, and attributed the India Cement ruling by the larger bench to an inadvertent error. It went on to say that the power to levy tax on mineral rights vests with the state legislatures but is subject to any limitations laid down by Parliament.

Ever since, various states exercised their legislative powers to impose taxes on mineral bearing land by applying their mineral value or royalty as the yardstick. They spawned a series of legal challenges. One such plea began in the Patna high court in 1999 and travelled to a three-judge Supreme Court bench, which on March 30, 2011, referred the dissonance between India Cement and Kesoram to a nine-judge bench.

The matter became more acute after the Goods and Services Tax regime kicked in from 2016. For, if royalty is not tax, mine operators would have to pay GST on all mineral extractions.

More than a decade later, the nine-judge bench was set up by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud last year to take up four cases, the oldest one pending for more than two decades. The Supreme Court ought to introspect as to why it took such a long time to set up the bench. The bench, after hearings on mineral rights from February 27 this year, overruled the India Cement judgment by a majority of 8:1. The 200-page judgment was authored by the Chief Justice of India for himself and on behalf of justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S Oka, J B Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma and Augustine George Masih.

But on whether the ruling will apply retrospectively, the bench said it generally does not prefer the prospective doctrine while upholding the legislative competence of legislatures. Prospective application, it reasoned, would result in a peculiar situation where legislations enacted by various states on mineral levy would be invalidated though the India Cement verdict had been overruled. It would also force states to refund the amount collected as tax through an enabling legislation. Though the Centre sought to assure it would not demand any recoveries or seek refunds from states, the court did not consider it.

However, taking into consideration the lapse of more than three decades since the India Cement ruling and more than a decade since the matter was referred to a larger bench, the court decided that state governments will waive the interest accrued on the principal due till July 25 this year.