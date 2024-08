KOCHI: The US presidential election, the most watched poll in the world, is set to go right down to the wire. If former president Donald Trump was seen as the clear front-runner a few weeks ago — his ratings soared after the failed assassination attempt on him -- the scenario flipped after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race to make way for Vice President Kamala Harris. According to an analysis by the Economist, Biden had just 21% chance of getting re-elected on July 21, the day he bowed out.

After initial hiccups, Harris managed to close the gap with Trump and, according to the latest surveys, she has a slight edge over the Republican presidential nominee nationally while the race remains neck-and-neck in key battleground states, which is also seen swinging in favour of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

WHAT SURVEYS SAY

As of August 16, most surveys give Harris an edge over Trump. According to FiveThirtyEight’s popularity polling average, Harris leads Trump 46.3% to 43.5%. RealClearPolitics’ tracker shows Harris leads at 45.6% against Trump’s 44.5%. Plus, Harris has a narrow lead in six out of the seven swing states. If elections were held now, Harris would get 46% support from registered voters whereas 45% would pick Trump, says a Pew Research Center survey.

This is a major shift considering that just a month ago, Trump was leading his then rival Biden 44% to 40%. Harris’ entry also hurt the prospects of independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy, whose support base halved from 15% last month to just 7% by mid-August, according to the Pew survey. Another survey done by Outward Intelligence claims Harris is way above Trump at 49% to 43%.

Fox News seems to be the only one showing Trump in the lead. According to the latest Fox News national survey, Harris trails Trump by 1 point at 49% to 50%.

The above figures are the national average. As for the seven battleground states, which can ‘swing’ to favour either candidate, a survey from the Cook Political Report Swing State Project claims Harris has an edge across all seven swing states.