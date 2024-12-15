Why RBI is central to the country’s economy

The art of setting interest rates

Maintaining macroeconomic stability and financial stability is the holy grail of any central bank. Macroeconomic stability ensures stable prices and sustainable growth, while financial stability keeps the financial system (which includes banks, non-banking financial entities and others) resilient, avoiding financial crises.

The pursuit of sustainable growth and low and stable inflation have been fundamental to central banking activities since the early 19th century, though financial stability got equal prominence, thanks to black swan events like the Great Depression of 1930s and the 2007-08 global financial crisis when the global economy faced large bank failures and deep recession.

To maintain macroeconomic stability, RBI has several tools at its disposal, chief among them being monetary policy. Price stability, which is nothing but anchoring headline inflation rate to the 4% annual target, is the dominant objective of our monetary policy. To achieve this, while ensuring adequate flow of credit to productive sectors, RBI has several direct and indirect monetary instruments at its disposal. These include repo rate, reverse repo rate, marginal standing facility rate, bank rate, cash reserve ratio, open market operations, market stabilisation scheme and so on.

By tweaking short-term rates, i.e., either raising or lowering of the overnight repo rate, RBI controls the supply of demand for money in the economy and thereby economic activity and inflation. For example, if the economy is growing too fast and inflation is high, it raises the repo rate, or the interest rate it charges banks to lend money. Higher rates will then permeate into other rates like housing loans and as the cost of borrowing increases, it discourages consumption and investment, thereby reducing growth and taming inflation.

On the other hand, if the economy is growing too slow or if the inflation is too low, the central bank lowers the repo rate, which feeds into other rates, encouraging spending and investment thereby spurring growth and inflation.

The art of setting interest rates is to be ahead of the game, which is to raise rates before inflationary pressures seep in and to cut them before the economy weakens by too much, but it isn’t as simple as it sounds. For, at any given point, multiple other variables will be at play making RBI’s job a major challenge. There are several instances of central banks falling behind or ahead of the curve.

In the past, there wasn’t any set target for retail inflation, but in 2016, after much deliberations, India adopted a committee-based approach, ensuring transparency to monetary policy decisions. The central government, in consultation with the RBI, determines the annual inflation target once every five years and it also constitutes a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) consisting of three external members, RBI Governor, RBI’s Deputy Governor in charge of monetary policy, and one officer of RBI.

The MPC meets once every two months to determine the policy rate required to achieve the inflation target and even if they time the rate decisions right, monetary transmission poses another challenge. Transmission or RBI rate hikes or rate cuts to bank lending and deposit rates continue to be a concern as they are impeded by a variety of factors and thus the impact of policy change on economic activity and inflation remains less than desired.

Monetary transmission is an important step, through which policy rate changes are transmitted to the entire spectrum of interest rates such as money market rates, bond yields, bank deposit and lending rates and asset prices like stock prices and house prices. Various economic agents like households, firms, and the government respond to these rate changes by adjusting their spending behaviour. This alters aggregate demand of households and firms and by aligning it with aggregate supply conditions, the broader macroeconomic policy objectives like price stability and growth are achieved. The whole process takes several quarters.

According to RBI, empirical evidence for India suggests that monetary policy actions are felt with a lag of at least 2-3 quarters on growth and with a lag of 3-4 quarters on inflation, and the impact persists for 8-12 quarters.

But apart from repo rate, which is RBI’s benchmark policy rate, the central bank has several other tools in its arsenal to tame inflation, control liquidity and support growth. Besides, RBI also undertakes unconventional monetary policy measures from time to time. For instance, starting February 2020, it conducted several operation twists, under which RBI simultaneously sold short-term securities and bought long-term securities through open market transactions to reduce the long-term benchmark yield rate. It also introduced measures aimed at durable liquidity injections to the banking system through long-term repo operations with the tenor of one year and three year at reasonable cost, i.e. repo rate.