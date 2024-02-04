EXPLAINER | Nitishing to perennially stay in power

PATNA: From being hailed as Sushashan Babu (good administrator) to being derisively described as Palturam or Paltu Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has had many peaks and troughs in his long political career. But what has remained constant is his uncanny ability to remain at the centre of Bihar's political ferment, staying chief minister irrespective of his party’s strength in the Assembly and the alliance he is part of.

There is no denying that he has been the pivot of Bihar’s politics for almost two decades. On January 28 last, he took his oath of office as chief minister for a record ninth time, effortlessly moving out of what was called a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) with the Left and other Left-of-centre parties like the RJD and the Congress, to the other political extreme led by the BJP. Creating such a niche in a state where his own Kurmi caste has just 2.87% of the total votes demanded craft and new alliances in ample measure. Love him or hate him but you cannot ignore him.

Through targeted welfare initiatives and empowerment programmes during his long tenure as chief minister, Nitish crafted a new coalition of castes and community interests that go beyond the traditional hegemonic groups like the Bhumihars and Brahmins or the Yadavs and Paswans. Apart from his ‘Luv-Kush' (Kurmi-Kushwaha) voters, he has a large chunk of supporters among the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and Mahadalits.

The results of the Bihar caste survey that were unveiled in October last year, confirm Nitish’s support base if you were to map them with his party's vote share. The survey found the EBC block was the biggest segment, accounting for about 36% of the population. There are 112 castes among the EBCs in the state. The 112 includes certain Muslims castes which account for nearly 10% of the EBC population.