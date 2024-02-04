EXPLAINER | The curious case of India’s enemies dropping dead on foreign soil

NEW DELHI: Last week, Pakistan’s foreign secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi claimed he had ‘credible evidence’ to prove India’s involvement in the killings of two Pakistanis on Pak soil, a charge promptly rebuffed by India as “false and malicious propaganda”.

In the past, Islamabad had accused New Delhi of supporting the uprising in the Baloch region but this is the first time it officially named India for the mysterious killings of jihadists, who were known to be working against India, from within Pakistan.

In his press conference at the foreign office in Islamabad, the Pak foreign secretary alleged Indian agents were behind the killings of the two Pakistanis, whom India considered as terrorists associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Toiba in Sialkot and Rawalkot respectively in 2023.

Shahid Latif, a key aide of Jaish chief Masood Azhar and the mastermind of the 2016 attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, was gunned down by unknown assailants in a mosque in Sialkot in Punjab province on October 11, 2023.

On September 8, 2023, Riyaz Ahmad alias Abu Qasim, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba and one of the main conspirators behind the Dhangri terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on January 1, 2023, was shot dead in a similar fashion inside the Al-Qudus mosque in the Rawalakot area in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Curiously, among other things, the Pak foreign secretary cited some Indian right-wing social media accounts that had celebrated these killings to substantiate his theory that India carried out these “extra-territorial killings”.

There are at least 12 similar incidents where Pakistanis known to be working against India mysteriously dropped dead. Pakistan is said to be ready with a dossier accusing India for orchestrating the killings by hiring local hit men.

According to Qazi, the killings “fit the pattern” of the purported Indian murder-for-hire cases in the US and Canada.

Pakistan is yet to publicise the findings of its investigations into the 12 cases. Nor has it handed over its ‘evidence’ to India. With Islamabad not prepared to go beyond making wild accusations, the allegations could die a natural death.

But China invited itself into the scene with foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin terming Pakistan’s charges against India "worthy of its attention", keeping the issue burning.