Bilkis Bano and the wheels of justice

- By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty

NEW DELHI: A woman deserves respect howsoever high or low she may be otherwise considered in society or to whatever faith she may follow or any creed she may belong to. Can heinous crimes, inter alia, against women permit remission of the convicts by a reduction in their sentence and by granting them liberty?" That was how the Supreme Court framed the question on remission to 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano case in its preface.

In their much-applauded judgment, a two-judge bench of justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan quashed the remission and ordered the convicts back to jail. By doing so, they restored justice to Bilkis, who was gang-raped when she was 21 by zealots at the height of the post-Godhra pogrom in Gujarat in 2002. Both her mother and cousin were gang-raped and murdered as well. The cousin was assaulted though she had just delivered a baby. In all, eight minors, including Bilkis’ three-year-old daughter, two minor brothers, two minor sisters and her cousin’s two-day-old infant were slain. A few other relatives, too, were killed.

With the local police dragging its feet on the probe, the Supreme Court sent the case to the CBI. It also transferred the trial to Maharashtra. Both orders came after Bilkis knocked the court's door. A special CBI court subsequently sentenced the 11 convicts to life. And the Bombay High Court allowed them to serve their sentence in a Gujarat prison. While dealing with their appeal against the sentence, another bench of the Bombay High Court said, “the truth and the falsehood are mixed up in such a manner that at every stage of investigation the truth is hidden under layers of intentional laxity, omissions, contradictions and falsehood and the truth is required to be unearthed”. It upheld the sentence.

As for the convicts, one of them, Radheshyam Shah, kept engaging the higher judiciary. Fortunes turned when a Supreme Court bench comprising justices Ajay Rastogi (now retired) and Vikram Nath on May 13, 2022 inexplicably turned a criminal procedure code (CrPC) provision on its head by holding that the government of the state where the offence had taken place has the jurisdiction to decide his application for remission. It flew in the face of the law that only the government of the state where the sentencing happened can take the premature release call.

Empowered by the SC order, the Gujarat government promptly began paperwork to apply its 1992 remission policy and ordered the release of all the convicts within less than three months - on August 10, 2022. By then, they had completed a little over 14 years in prison with liberal paroles and furloughs. The 1992 policy allows the release of life convicts after 14 years in jail depending on various parameters. Shah sought the application of the Gujarat policy since remission under Maharashtra's policy can be considered only after 28 years in jail.

Rastogi bench opened floodgates

The bench led by Justice Rastogi relied on a 2010 SC verdict which said the application for grant of premature release will have to be considered based on the policy that stood on the date of conviction. Applying that yardstick, the Rastogi bench said the policy on the date of conviction was a remission resolution adopted on July 9, 1992 in Gujarat.

Interestingly, the Gujarat government argued before the Rastogi bench that since the trial happened in Maharashtra, the 'appropriate government' as referred to under Section 433 of the CrPC would be the state of Maharashtra. But the bench rejected it saying though the trial was transferred to Maharashtra under exceptional circumstances, subsequently the case came back to Gujarat, which made it the appropriate government for the purpose of Section 432(7) of the CrPC.