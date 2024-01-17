Understanding the Maratha quota drumbeat build-up

Jarange roadshow

Jarange had set December 24 as the deadline for the Eknath Shinde government to announce the quota, failing which he would lead an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. But the government set a February timeline for a new quota bill. So, his march to Mumbai and hunger strike will start from Jalna on January 20. He claims over one crore protesters would reach Mumbai on January 24. Coming as it does ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, it can be expected to become a hot-button issue.

The protest by Jarange started in a small way away from media glare when the press was busy covering the Opposition's INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai. Ham-handed police action against the protesters generated empathy for them and the matter snowballed, says Rajendra Kondre, a Maratha community leader who is an adept on the matter.

Jarange says reservation is a gateway for the Maratha community - mostly marginal and poor farmers - to get education in good colleges and government jobs to enhance their quality of life. "The Marathas may be the ruling caste, but the rich and affluent are less than 1% while the rest are marginalised farmers with hand-to-mouth existence. In fact, a large number of farmer suicides happen within the community,” he reasons.

The social and economic pyramid, he argues, has completely changed. “People who got the benefits of reservation have improved their quality of life but dominant castes like the Maratha are suffering. We too want a share in the development pie,” Jarange adds.

Kunbi-Maratha genealogy

On the request of Jarange, Chief Minister Shinde appointed the Justice Sandeep Shinde committee to study old Nizam era documents to trace the genealogy of the Maratha community. The objective is to find out whether they were Kunbi or Maratha. The reason: Kunbis got into the state's OBC list in the 1960s while Marathas couldn't. Kunbi is a Maratha clan.

The panel recently submitted its final report. “The state law and judiciary department is scrutinising the report. The Shinde committee found several references to Kunbi in the Nizam-era documents. Records of Kunbis before 1967 will help people get Kunbi certificate and avail OBC quota. The committee studied 12 government department records, including revenue, education, caste data, birth and death data, to find out how the Maratha genealogy is intertwined with the Kunbi,” the chief minister told the legislative assembly a few weeks ago.

OBC Mahasangh president Babanrao Taywade says, “Justice Shinde is the not the first committee that has been tasked to establish the social and economic backwardness of the Maratha community. Two commissions appointed by the Central government and five other commissions/committees set up by the state government have already gone into the matter. Yet, nothing tangible has emerged so far that could withstand judicial scrutiny.”