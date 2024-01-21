It’s all politics: Why Maldives dissed India

Heads turned when Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu gave an 'ultimatum' to India last week to withdraw Indian military personnel from the island nation by March 15. Maldives had sought the Indian troops’ removal from the country earlier as well, but this was the first time a deadline was given. “Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration,” said a statement issued by the office of President Muizzu, a known India baiter.

While the tone of the terse statement did not go down well with many in India, it was no surprise as it came days after three deputy ministers in Maldives made disparaging social media remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

The Maldives government ‘suspended’ the three ministers after their comments drew widespread condemnation and social media influencers, including celebrities, called upon tourists to boycott Maldives, which depends on revenue from tourism for its survival.

Muizzu was preparing to leave for China when the controversy exploded and his first statement upon return was Maldives won’t be 'bullied' by any other country. Later, his office gave the March 15 deadline for Indian military personnel to pack up.