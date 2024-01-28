UN court rebuke apart, would genocide charges against Israel stick?

KOCHI: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday directed Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stopped short of asking it to suspend its war against Hamas, which has so far killed some 25,000 Palestinians, maimed 60,000, and displaced 2 million people.

“The State of Israel shall, in accordance with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, in relation to Palestinians in Gaza, take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of this Convention, in particular: (a) killing members of the group; (b) causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; (c) deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; and (d) imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group,” the ICJ said in its interim order.

The United Nation’s top court at The Hague, Netherlands found that “at least some of the acts and omissions alleged by South Africa to have been committed by Israel in Gaza, appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the Convention” and urged Israel to act in accordance with its obligations under the 1948 pact.

The ICJ also ordered Israel to prevent and punish any incitement to commit genocide in Gaza and take urgent measures to provide basic services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza. It gave Israel one month to report back on compliance. The interim order also directs that Israel shall preserve the plausible evidence related to allegations of violation of the 1948 Convention.