Why rape and kidnapping are the latest avatars of cybercrime

Cyber kidnapping

The terms cyber and kidnapping may not appear to sit together, but fraudsters have found ways to make that happen. Although virtual kidnapping takes many forms, it is always an extortion racket — one that tricks victims into paying ransom to free a loved one they believe is being threatened with violence or death. Unlike traditional abductions, virtual kidnappers do not hold anyone in their captivity. Instead, through deceptions and threats, they make victims believe the abduction has actually taken place and coerce them into paying a quick ransom.

A sensational case came to the fore last month when a Chinese family of a foreign exchange student studying in the Utah state of the US was extorted a whopping $80,000 by scammers who tricked them into believing that their son was kidnapped. In reality, the Chinese student had just isolated himself on the instructions of the criminals.

It all began on December 28 last year, when Riverdale Police in Utah was alerted by a high school regarding the kidnapping of a foreign exchange student, Kai Zhuang. The school reported to the Riverdale Police that they were contacted by the victim's parents in China who told school officials that their child had been abducted.

The family received a photograph of Kai Zhuang and it appeared he was being held captive and was in danger. The kidnappers demanded ransom and the family subsequently transferred $80,000 (`66 lakh approx) to bank accounts in China due to continuous threats from the kidnappers.

The Riverdale Police contacted the FBI, which gave them the big picture of several cases with a similar modus operandi that had recently occurred in the US. Zhuang was never kidnapped and was later found in a tent about 40 km north of Brigham City where he had isolated himself on the directions of the scammers.

In cyber kidnapping, fraudsters first identify targets who are probably staying far away from their families. In the second step, a call is made to the person who is going to be virtually kidnapped. The kidnappers or cyber fraudsters use multiple ways -- threatening and blackmail -- to make their target isolate themselves for some time. The third step is contacting the family of the victim, who are told that their loved one has been abducted.

The tech-savvy scammers then send the family voice notes of their loved ones crying for help and sometimes even writhing in pain. They threaten the family to immediately transfer the ransom if they want to see their 'abducted' person alive. The final shot is an AI-generated picture of their loved one showing him/her in 'captivity'. More often than not, the family succumbs to the intimidation.

With cases of cyber kidnapping getting regularly reported in the US, several law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have issued advisories educating citizens against the rising trend.