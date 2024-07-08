Nuts and bolts in the budget-making exercise

NEW DELHI: When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her full budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23, it would mark the culmination of weeks of consultation and brainstorming for resource generation and allocation to fulfil the new government’s promises and meet the aspirations of the electorate. Earlier in February, she had presented a vote on account – which is a grant in advance to the Central government for short-term expenditure till the new government presents the full budget.

Budget making is an annual ritual that usually starts in December and lasts till February, when the budget is presented. While it is shrouded in a lot of secrecy, here is an overview of the backend processes that determine the direction and its overall messaging.

Preparation

The finance ministry sets the preparation ball rolling by seeking inputs from various sources like all ministries, departments, industry bodies and the public. Each ministry submits its expenditure proposals, which are collated by the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. The department coordinates the entire process of budget making that begins with a broad outline from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The budget speech includes allocations for different sectors, policy announcements and tax proposals. Along with the budget speech, detailed documents are presented to provide a comprehensive overview of the government's financial plans and allocations.

The documents include the Annual Financial Statement, which shows the government's estimated receipts and expenditure for the upcoming financial year. It includes details of revenue and capital accounts, as well as the ways and means to finance the deficit. The receipts and expenditures are shown under three parts - the Consolidated Fund, the Contingency Fund and the Public Account.

The most important document is the Finance Bill that outlines changes in tax rates, provisions and rules. Another document, the Memorandum Explaining the Provisions in the Finance Bill, provides a detailed explanation of the proposed amendments in tax laws, along with the rationale.

As for the Expenditure Budget, it describes the spending proposals under various heads like salaries, infrastructure and social welfare schemes. The process of formulating the budget from a taxation perspective involves several key steps.