How Boeing hopes to buy its way out of Max jets trouble

KOCHI: In July 7, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) disclosed in a court filing that it had in principle agreed to a plea bargain by Boeing Company, which would help the firm avoid going to trial in the criminal case related to two fatal crashes of 737 Max jets. Boeing, a US-based multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells commercial airplanes worldwide, was accused of hiding a serious design flaw in 737 Max from regulators responsible for certifying the aircraft as fit to carry passengers.

The deception came to light after two 737 Max jetliners crashed within a span of five months, killing 346 passengers and crew members. The first crash occurred in October 2018 when a 737 Max jetliner operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea and the second fatal accident came in March 2019 as an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max jet crashed into a field six minutes after it took off from Addis Ababa.

The DoJ has since sought more time to finalise the plea deal. “The government expects that the earliest it could file the plea agreement is Wednesday, July 24, 2024,” it told the Texas court.

Flying blind

The two crashes led to a series of investigations, including a criminal probe by the DoJ. Boeing’s 737 Max jets were grounded worldwide, forcing the company to admit to its mistake. Since then, Boeing has been under the DoJ’s glare for defrauding the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to get 737 Max certified for commercial use. According to the DoJ, the company deceived the FAA’s Aircraft Evaluation Division (AEG) about the speed range in which a part of the 737 MAX’s flight controls could operate.

FAA AEG works with aircraft manufacturers to determine the airworthiness of planes and recommend pilot training requirements. Boeing’s technical pilots allegedly gave inaccurate and incomplete information about how the flight control feature called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) works. The MCAS in 737 Max was designed to take control of the flight at certain conditions, an action that can’t be manually overridden by pilots.

This crucial feature was not disclosed to anyone — regulators, airline operators or pilots. As a result, airplane manuals and pilot-training materials lacked any reference to this, which meant 737 Max pilots were flying blind.