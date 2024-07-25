We’ve discovered the world’s trees absorb methane – so forests are even more important in the climate fight than we thought

Tree bark in the world’s forests absorbs the greenhouse gas methane, my colleagues and I (Vincent Gauci, Professorial Fellow, School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Science, University of Birmingham) have demonstrated for the first time on a global scale – a discovery that could have big implications for tackling climate change.

As trees photosynthesise, their leaves take up carbon dioxide (CO₂) and lock it away as biomass in their trunks and branches providing a long-term store of carbon. But now, our large-scale study proves that there’s another way that trees absorb greenhouse gases – so forests can provide even more climate benefits than previously thought.

Methane has contributed about a third of the observed climate warming since preindustrial times. Concentrations of methane in the atmosphere have been rising rapidly for the best part of two decades.

That’s a real problem for Earth’s climate because methane traps much more heat in the atmosphere than the equivalent amount of CO₂. But while CO₂ can last in the atmosphere for hundreds of years, methane has a lifetime of around ten years.

This short atmospheric lifetime means that any changes to sources of methane or processes that remove methane from the atmosphere (known as methane sinks) can have rapid effects. If removal is enhanced, this can be a quick climate win helping to mitigate escalating climate change.

That’s why researchers are so interested in understanding how methane gets into the atmosphere and how different processes remove it. It’s why my team of ecologists and climate scientists have been studying the exchange of methane between tree bark, a surface that had previously been overlooked for its climate contribution, and the atmosphere.

Wetlands are known to be the primary natural source of methane – trees in swamps and floodplains can emit methane from the lower portions of their trunks. But methane exchange in trees growing on free-draining soils that don’t flood – that includes most of the world’s forests – has not been well-studied, until now.

We measured methane exchange on hundreds of tree stems in forests along a climate gradient spanning the Amazon and Panama, through to Sweden and forests near Oxford in the UK. We used a simple plastic chamber that wrapped around the tree trunk which was then connected to a laser-based methane analyser.