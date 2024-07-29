Did students of Kerala's Nirmala College seek a separate hall to offer Namaz?

The Nirmala College in Muvattupuzha is in the news for all wrong reasons. According to reports, it has to do with a demand from a section of the students for a space to offer Friday prayers (Jumu'ah).

What the students are demanding is for them to be allowed to offer namaz inside the college campus as they usually do or extend the afternoon break on Fridays so as to enable them to go to the mosque and return after prayers.

Now, within a few days, things have come to such a pass that the Syro-Malabar Church has intervened affirming that it will resist any efforts to "destabilise" Christian minority institutions. Since the issue has taken a communal colour, the newindianexpress.com spoke to students who are in the know of the issue to find out what actually happened on Friday, July 26.

On Saturday, the students launched a protest in support of their demands, including seeking an apology from the principal.

A student meanwhile pointed out that it is a practice in the college that every first Friday of the month students were provided an hour's break for attending the holy mass at a chapel located inside the campus. Similarly, the management can also extend the afternoon break for Muslim students to offer namaz every Friday noon.

Following the protest organised by the students on Saturday, the principal apologized but their demand for extending the lunch break to help them to pray was declined.