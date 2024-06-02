Counting the people’s verdict in democracy

Counting of EVM votes

After 30 minutes of the commencement of postal ballot counting, the EVM counting can start. The control units of EVMs are distributed to the counting tables in sequence. For example, the control unit of the first EVM of polling station No. 1 goes to table No. 1, that of the first EVM of polling station No. 2 is placed on table No. 2 and so on. Counting begins after due diligence, including verification of seals on the control units. That is when counting agents are expected to be extra vigilant so as to ensure the units have not been tampered with. Total votes from 14 EVMs on 14 tables constitute a round of counting. Each round can begin only after counting in the previous round is over.

In the case of simultaneous elections, the total number of counting tables are divided into two groups of equal number of tables. The first group is for the assembly election and the other for the Parliamentary election. If the total number of counting tables is 14, in the first round of counting, the first control unit for the assembly election used at polling station No 1 is given to table number 1 and the first control unit used for Lok Sabha election at polling station No 1 goes to table number 8, which is the first table for the counting of votes for the Parliamentary election. At the close of each round, the observer would randomly select any two control units in the round to see if their polling data matches what was taken on record.

Result button

After satisfying themselves that the seals on the control unit have not been tampered with, the votes recorded therein are counted. For this purpose, the following procedure is followed by the counting supervisor:

The power switch provided in the rear compartment of the control unit is switched on. The "ON" lamp in the display section of the control unit will glow green.

A Green Paper Seal over the Result button provided beneath the upper aperture of the inner cover of the result section is pierced through.

The Result button is then pressed. It reveals the total votes recorded against each candidate and that for the NOTA (None of the above) option in the display panel of the control unit.

The result is displayed sequentially, candidate-wise.

If the control unit does not display the result, its battery is replaced to check if the snag is in the power source. If it still does not work, the unit is shut and stored in the Returning Officer's custody. If there are more issues with some of the other control units, they too are set aside while the rest of the control units are processed. If in the final reckoning, the winning margin is greater than the cumulative count of votes polled in the control panels with problems, the latter are not taken into account and the result is declared. But if the margin is equal or less, the corresponding VVPATs of all dodgy control units are counted to arrive at the final tally.

VVPAT slip verification

Verification of VVPAT paper slips of randomly selected five polling stations per assembly segment of a Parliamentary constituency is mandatory. Those five polling booths are selected by a draw of lots. The verification of the paper slips is done sequentially i.e., one after another. If there is mismatch between the control unit's figure and the VVPAT's count, the slips are recounted till they tally. If the mismatch persists, the VVPAT slip count prevails.

The whole process is videotaped.