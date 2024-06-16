Puri Ratna Bhandar

What is Ratna Bhandar

Standing at a height of 11.78 metres and having a width of 8.79 metres x 6.74 metres, the Ratna Bhandar is located on the northern side of the Shri Jagannath temple’s Jagamohana. It has two chambers — Bahara Bhandar (outer chamber) and Bhitara Bhandar (inner chamber) — containing the jewels of the Trinity. The Ratna Bhandar’s northern wall is the point of conjunction between the treasury and the main temple. While the temple was built in the 12th century, the Ratna Bhandar was a later addition. So far, no date has been assigned to it.

According to Antaryami Mishra, an eminent researcher of Jagannath culture, the devotion for Lord Jagannath pulled rulers of many dynasties to the Shree Kshetra (Holy Land). Be it the kings of Keshari and Ganga dynasties or the monarchs of Suryavamshi and Bhoi dynasties and even the rulers of Nepal, all donated valuable treasures like gold, silver, diamonds, other precious gemstones and Shalagrams to Lord Jagannath.

The temple chronicle, Madala Panji, also speaks about the donations that enriched the treasury. An inscription at the Jaya-Vijaya gate of the temple mentions Gajapati King Kapilendra Dev donating the entire wealth and jewels that he brought with him on the back of 16 elephants after conquering southern states to the temple. Legend has it that the Suna Besha or golden attire of the Trinity began during the reign of Kapilendra Dev. “Such was the popularity of the Lord and His Ratna Bhandar that the temple faced 18 plunderous attacks by non-Hindu invaders, including Kala Pahad,” said Mishra.

It was during the British rule in Odisha that the first detailed official account of the Ratna Bhandar was made in a ‘Report on the Temple of Jagannath’, prepared by the then Collector of Puri, Charles Grome, and published on June 10, 1805. The report had counted 64 gold and silver ornaments — both studded with gems and pure gold and silver — besides, 128 gold coins, 24 different kinds of gold ‘mohar’, 1,297 silver coins, 106 copper coins and 1,333 kinds of clothes. Subsequently in 1926, a list of jewellery acknowledged by the king of Puri was kept in the record room of the Puri collectorate.

During 1952, when the the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration Act and Shri Jagannath Temple Administration Rules were enacted to take over the administration of the temple, a Record of Rights (RoR) was prepared, which, among other things, contained a list of jewels and ornaments of the deities. The RoR mentioned 150 gold ornaments in the Bahara Bhandar and 180 kinds of jewellery (some weighing over 100 tolas each with each tola equivalent to 11.6638 grams) and 146 items of silver articles in the Bhitara Bhandar, said Surendranath Das, researcher and president of the Shri Jagannath Gabesana Pratisthan in Bhubaneswar.