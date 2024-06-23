Climate change: Volcanic eruption of heatwaves

NEW DELHI : This summer has seen among the longest prolonged heatwave periods in India’s meteorological history. Soaring temperatures of 45-50°C - some places reported over 50°C - continued for over a month in May and June in the Northwest region. Multiple fire accidents during the same period added to the distress, severely taking its toll on the health and medical infrastructure of the country.

The record breaking spell of excess heatwaves created a domino effect and a perfect storm for a series of disasters. It all began with the massive wildfires in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, affecting the quality of air and increasing the heat-trapping greenhouse gases. Frequent incidents of fire in hospitals and high rises followed, leading to unfortunate loss of lives. The demand for electricity to run cooling equipment shot up like never before. And Delhi is witnessing an unprecedented drinking water crisis.

On June 6, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee to review the preparedness to deal with heatwaves and forest fires. Earlier, on June 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on forest fire incidents and directed mitigation efforts with more alacrity.

Rise in fire cases

An unusually long period of severe heatwave made the situation unbearable in the Northwest. Cities recorded an unprecedented rise in fire emergencies. For instance, the Delhi Fire Service has been getting as many as 100-200 SOS calls every day. The only parallel for this level of intensity of calls is during Diwali where cracker accidents keep the fire service department on their toes.

The first 20 days of June this year witnessed a 155% rise in fire SOS calls compared to the same period in Delhi last year. In June 2023, the Delhi Fire Service reported 997 fire calls; the corresponding figure this year is 2,549. Even the loss of lives reported during the same period was double that of the previous year.

Moreover, April and May recorded an increase in fire cases and the number of deaths. Distress calls zoomed, which include animal and bird rescue calls.

"Overloaded electrical outlets increased the strain on the systems significantly, heightening the fire risk. It was responsible for 70% of the residential or commercial complex fires,” said Atul Garg, Directorate General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Union home ministry to this newspaper. Besides, there are a number of cases where commercial establishments flout fire safety norms, like the gaming zone blaze in Gujarat’s Rajkot that killed 27 weekend revellers and the one at a children's hospital in Delhi where seven babies died. Reports suggest that Delhi witnessed over 66 hospital fires in the past two years.