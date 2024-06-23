Tibet is back on the table

KOCHI : The Tibet issue was back in the headlines after the US Congress passed a bill that supports the Tibetan cause. The legislation, which calls for Beijing’s re-engagement with Tibet’s spiritual leader Dalai Lama to address the concerns of Tibetans, also authorises use of funds to counter China’s ‘disinformation campaign’ on issues related to Tibet such as the region’s history, demography, culture and customs, and high institutions including that of the Dalai Lama. The bipartisan bill, passed by the Congress early this month, is now on US President Joe Biden’s table awaiting his signature to ratify it into law.

What’s in the bill

The Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act, also known as the Resolve Tibet Act, is the third such piece of legislation on Tibet passed by the US Congress after the Tibetan Policy Act (TPA) of 2002, and the Tibetan Policy & Support Act (TPSA) of 2020. It unambiguously questions China’s territorial claims over Tibet and seeks to redress the region’s unresolved status. It notes that talks between Beijing and the Dalai Lama have been stalled since 2010 after the Chinese side imposed unreasonable conditions.

In its talks with China between 2002 and 2010, the Tibetan side only sought genuine autonomy in line with the middle path approached proposed by the Dalai Lama. However, the talks never reached their logical conclusion as China was not ready to give up its tight grip over the annexed region.

What sets the latest US legislation apart is that it underlines Tibetans’ right to ‘self determination’ and identifies the large swathes of geographical areas that were historically part of Tibet but were cut into pieces and merged with neighbouring Chinese provinces such as Sichuan and Yunnan after China’s military invasion of the plateau in 1950. New Chinese provinces such as Qinghai were also created with the bulk of Tibet’s land. Recognising the historical geography of Tibet is the most notable feature of the new bill as it precisely identifies the Chinese designs to disfigure the historical Tibet and seeks to highlight that by referring to the original geography of the region.