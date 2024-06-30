EXPLAINED| Why Lok Sabha Speaker’s post is such a big deal?

NEW DELHI: The 18th Lok Sabha has just started functioning but it has already grabbed eyeballs for several reasons. From a rare contest for the post of Speaker in the Lok Sabha to the sparring over who would get the Deputy Speaker’s position, the ongoing special Parliament session is grappling with a string of controversies.

In the first trial of the strength of the new NDA government, third-term BJP member Om Birla was elected Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive time through voice vote. The contest was the fourth-ever in the history of Independent India and the first in nearly 50 years. It came after the Opposition and the government failed to reach a consensus on the post of Deputy Speaker.

With NDA having a strength of 293 in the 543-strong House, Birla getting a second term as Speaker was a given. Yet, the Opposition wasn’t ready to go down without a fight. The opposition INDIA bloc fielded senior Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh against Birla. In the past, elections to the Speaker’s post have been held thrice in 1952, 1967 and 1976.

The face-off

Though speakers have been chosen mostly by consensus, the Opposition argues that it was compelled to field its candidate after the Modi government refused to concede the Deputy Speaker’s post to them. By Parliamentary convention, the post of Deputy Speaker goes to the Opposition, say constitutional experts. However, the ruling NDA slammed the Opposition for setting the pre-condition of allotting the Deputy Speaker’s position to an INDIA bloc candidate in return for backing Birla.

Speaking to this newspaper, K Suresh said that the Opposition was forced to contest because the government went against the parliamentary convention. “It wasn’t about winning or losing the election but fighting against the anti-democratic ways of the government. From the beginning, the Opposition parties maintained that they were ready to support the NDA’s Speaker candidate but the Deputy Speaker should be from the Opposition. All the Congress-led governments have upheld that tradition,” said Suresh. “The government did not appoint any Deputy Speaker in 2019, which is unconstitutional. In 2014, the post was given to their friendly ally, the AIADMK,” he added.