Quick audit of the new law against exam cheats

NEW DELHI: Days after a contrite Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan took personal responsibility for the messed up national competitive exam system in the wake of the shocking NEET-UG and UGC-NET question paper leaks, the Centre notified a tough new law to check the proliferation of the exam mafia. Pradhan was candid about admitting institutional failure in the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body that conducts the competitive exams.

Soon, NTA's head Subodh Kumar Singh was axed and replaced by retired IAS officer Pradeep Singh Kharola, who is known to be a tough task master. Parallelly, a high-level committee of experts led by former ISRO chief Dr K Radhakrishnan was set up for institutional revamp in the NTA. Its terms of reference include reforming the mechanism of the exam process, strengthening the structure and functioning of the NTA and improving data safety protocols.

To crack down on the criminality amid the national uproar, the case was handed over to the CBI. It has since made arrests in different geographies and found serious gaps in the end-to-end supply chain of question papers from printing to transport and reaching the examinees in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The new law, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, imposes stringent penalties on the offenders, including imprisonment for 3-10 years and a fine of `1 crore. The service provider or any person associated with the exam process shall be deemed to have committed an offence if he fails to report the incidence of any unfair means or commission of any offence. However, it cannot be invoked in the present case, as it applies only for offences committed after the law comes into play.

Significantly, there already are state-specific laws to prevent copying. Yet, the mafia thrives. Recently, UP went to the extreme of clearing an ordinance to award life terms to the criminals involved in the racket. However, their ability to act as a deterrent continues to be suspect.