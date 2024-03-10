EXPLAINED | Why Lingayats, Vokkaligas are against Karnataka’s caste census

BENGALURU: Lingayats claim to be close to 17% of Karnataka’s estimated seven crore population, making them the single-largest caste in the state. In other words, they peg their population at 1.2 crore. Similarly, Vokkaligas claim to be 15% of the total population or 1.05 crore, claiming the second-largest caste spot. Dominant is the word both communities are described by in Karnataka politics. More often than not their representatives are decision makers in almost all walks of life.

But that settled social order is in for a disruption as the recent Socio-economic and Education Survey, popularly known as the ‘caste census report’, knocked both these communities out of their pedestal. Its report was submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 28 by K Jayaprakash Hegde, the then chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC).

It created ripples among the two big communities, as the survey is said to have placed the Lingayat population at a mere 65 lakh (10.9%) and Vokkaligas at 60 lakh (10%) while bringing down Karnataka’s total population to 5.98 crore though it already was 6.1 crore as per the 2011 census. The survey is also said to have found 1,351 different castes in the state. Of the 5.98 crore people, over 3.98 crore are from the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) group, while 1.87 crore are part of a basket of Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Brahmins and other castes, as per the report. If Lingayats and Vokkaligas aren’t caste chart toppers, they would stand to lose the commensurate social and welfare benefits, hence the disquiet.

The survey instead placed the Scheduled Castes on top of the pecking order, followed by the Muslims (see chart). Lingayats and Vokkaligas stood third and fourth on the list, respectively. As a result, the panel is learnt to have recommended increasing the quota for the SCs. It also stressed that “Veerashaivas and Lingayats are the same”, sources said.

For the state government, the report is a political hot potato. Several days after its submission, it has not yet put the report out in public domain. While Siddaramaiah is a master at backward class politics, which was why he commissioned the survey, the Lingayats and Vokkaligas aren’t amused. How well he manages to balance the aspirations of the backward classes with those of the dominant communities remains to be seen.