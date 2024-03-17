Election Commission in the eye of a storm

NEW DELHI: Last week, the surprise resignation of Election Commissioner (EC) Arun Goel and the subsequent developments ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, triggered a nationwide debate on the neutrality and the independence of the election watchdog.

Though the Central government has not made any statement on the reasons for the sudden resignation of the EC yet, a high-powered committee chaired by the prime minister filled the vacancies with two new Election Commissioners on March 14.

After the resignation of Goel, the three-member Election Commission of India was left with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar alone. The other member Anup Chandra Pandey retired in February this year.

While there is criticism over the appointment of the new commissioners on the eve of the announcement of the poll schedule, former CEC S Y Quraishi said that the extraordinary situation necessitated such an action. “Elections are being announced and the government would have faced criticism if they had gone about without filling the two vacancies. It is good that a full commission will be taking the call,” Quraishi told this newspaper.