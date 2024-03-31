One nation, one poll on top of new Govt’s agenda

NEW DELHI: One of the first decisions the new government will have to take after the Lok Sabha poll outcome is announced would be on the recommendations of a high-level committee on the concept of one nation, one election (ONOE). A panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, in its report on March 13, suggested that the President of India notify the date of the first sitting of the Lok Sabha after a general election as the ‘appointed date’ to kick off the synchronisation of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections - as a one-time arrangement. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a repeat mandate, he would want to quickly set the process in motion as synchronisation of polls is part of the legacy he is intent to build under his watch.

The other momentous decision the new government will have to take is about setting a timetable for the Census of India, the subsequent delimitation of constituencies and the rollout of quota to women in the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies.

The idea of holding simultaneous elections is not new to India. The first four election cycles to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies after Independence from 1952 to 1967 were held together. Later, the Article 356 was widely used to dissolve assemblies before their tenure ended. In addition, there were circumstances such as a hung House, no-confidence motions and other such events that resulted in the premature dissolution of the assemblies. As a result, elections to the Lok Sabha and the assemblies became progressively asymmetric.

For the ruling BJP, the promise of simultaneous polls is as old as its electoral debut in 1984. The party had promised it in its election manifesto when it first contested in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections after the Jan Sangh’s demerger from the Janata Party in 1980. But the proposal drew scathing criticism from the Opposition as it feels it would impinge on the basic structure of the Constitution, be anti-democratic and anti-federal, marginalise regional parties, encourage the dominance of national parties and result in a presidential form of government. Recently, the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu in its election manifesto announced that the state would not implement the ONOE concept.