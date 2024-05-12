EXPLAINED: Why is peninsular India reeling under heat wave and water crisis?

NEW DELHI: I saw no difference at all in the sweltering conditions in Delhi and hill stations like Ooty and Coorg,” rued Johnson D’Souza, 40, a Gurgaon-based multinational company employee who recently returned from a visit to his native Coorg and Ooty with his family to escape the Delhi scorcher.

“I have no memory of such an unprecedented heat and water crisis in my scenic native place. In Ooty, hotels and resorts don’t have fans and air-conditioning equipment, which made our trip more unpleasant,” he shared.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Ooty was at its hottest on April 30. It recorded 29.4°C, its highest maximum temperature since 1901. On April 29–30 in Kodagu, the maximum temperature was 38.6°C, with the minimum at 23.5°C.

“Such high temperatures and humidity are unbearable and may impact our tourism business,” said 65-year-old Jaiamma, who runs a homestay for tourists in Udagamandlam.

Drought conditions in Kerala this year broke a 40-year record; major reservoir levels plunged to a new low in the Cauvery basin, especially in Karnataka; and villagers are digging wells and tubewells to get some water in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and dozens of smaller cities are facing severe drinking water shortages. Almost the whole of peninsular India is reeling under heat waves, with temperatures hovering around 40–44 °C.

In April, the IMD recorded the second highest minimum and maximum temperatures in peninsular India since 1901—25.8°C and 37.57°C, respectively.

“If dry spells continue, water levels in different reservoirs would plummet to an all-time low at the end of the month and result in large-scale labour migration to bigger cities, which are already water-stressed,” said Ramanjaneyulu G V of Centre of Sustainable Agriculture, Hyderabad.