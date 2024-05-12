Poll code: No easy work for Election Commission

NEW DELHI: Circa 1994, TN Seshan, the 10th Chief Election Commissioner of India, wrote to the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao to remove his two ministers, Sitaram Kesari and Kalpnath Rai, from the cabinet for reportedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during state assembly elections.

Known as the ‘father of electoral reforms’, Seshan has been credited for his exemplary efforts in implementing the MCC in its letter and spirit and changing the electoral process in the country.

Cut to 2024, the lacunas in the system still plague the Election Commission of India (ECI), the most powerful electoral body, in ensuring free and fair polls in the country.

With the country nearly halfway through the seven-phase general elections, the ECI has already been inundated with hundreds of complaints alleging violations of the MCC by political parties and candidates.

What is MCC?

It is a set of guidelines to regulate political parties and candidates to ensure free and fair elections. The code comes into force the moment the EC announces the poll schedule and remains operational until the process is concluded. Divided into eight parts, the MCC deals with guidelines regarding election speeches, conduct, cost of exchequer, portfolios, election manifestos, and processions, among others.

Under the MCC, the government is not permitted to announce any major scheme which could influence voters. The MCC does not enjoy any statutory backing. The ECI draws its power to conduct free and fair elections from Article 324 of the Constitution. The MCC is an idea evolved by political parties, says former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) N Gopalaswami. The MCC originated in Kerala in 1960, he told this newspaper.

"In Kerala, all political parties came together and decided to formulate a list of dos and don'ts for parties during elections. Later, the political parties wanted the ECI to helm it, and the guidelines were revised further," he said.