Understanding deferral of global recognition to India's human rights watchdog

The apex certification body of all National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) recently deferred its re-accreditation to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in India for the second year in a row.

The deferral placed the spotlight squarely on the country's human rights watchdog, as it indicated it was out of sync with international norms, better known as the Paris Principles.

The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) takes the accreditation call through a sub-committee. Of the 120 member NHRIs in the GANHRI, 88 have 'A' status of accreditation as they are fully compliant with the Paris Principles, while 32 others are in 'B', as they are rated as partially compliant. Countries where the situation is worse than ‘B’ are not assigned any status. Those in the 'A' bracket are subjected to reassessment every five years.

GANHRI was established in 1993 as the International Coordinating Committee of national institutions for the promotion and protection of human rights. It was renamed GANHRI in 2016. The global body has a mechanism for appealing against its rating so as to promote transparency and due process. It aims to make its recommendations more focused and widely disseminates them for remedial action by NHRIs.

India got its 'A' status for the first time in 1999 and retained it in 2006 and 2011. During the 2016 review, the country's case was deferred to the second session of 2017, after which it retained 'A'. It's the subsequent review that is hanging fire. The NHRC would have lost further face had the sub-committee on accreditation (SCA) downgraded it to 'B'.

For accreditation, all NHRIs must have a legislative or constitutional basis; a broad mandate to promote and protect human rights; independence from government and other actors; promote pluralism, including through membership, staff and/or effective cooperation; transparent appointment, dismissal and security of tenure for members; adequate resources, including human and financial; robust powers of investigation; cooperation with national and international actors, including civil society; and accountability, in particular through annual reporting. The evaluation for accreditation is peer-reviewed by the SCA that comprises representatives from Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe.