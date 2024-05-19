Why India’s takeover of Chabahar port is a big deal

Why it matters

Chabahar, which in Persian means ‘four springs’, is a deep-water port in the Sistan Baluchistan province of Iran. Located in the open sea, it provides easy and secure access for large cargo ships. Described by 10th century Iranian scholar Al Biruni as the entry point to the subcontinent, it is close to the Gulf of Oman as well as the Strait of Hormuz, which is an important shipping route linking West Asia to Asia, Europe and North America.

Chabahar is also part of the proposed multimodal transport route also known as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). This corridor will link the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea via Iran and to northern Europe via Saint Petersburg. According to industry estimates, shipments through the INSTC route will take 15 days less compared to the Suez Canal route.

The port is easily accessible from Gujarat and Mumbai. “The distance between Kandla port and Chabahar is less than the distance between Mumbai and Delhi,” Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said in 2016.

From Chabahar, there is a road which goes up to Zaranj in Afghanistan. The 218-km road (built with India’s support) will give access to four major cities – Herat, Kandahar, Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif. Once fully operational, it will also be an easier way to connect to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Transporting goods to Afghanistan through the Chabahar port will be easier than through land over Pakistan, which is fraught with risks. “The Chabahar port and the projects for connecting it to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Europe are of strategic and economic importance to India. It is our most viable surface route to these geographies, since the direct land route via Pakistan is unavailable for political, security and geographical reasons. These projects will promote our economic engagement with the Eurasian landmass and our political relations with a region of great importance to us.

“By linking the Indo-Pacific with the Eurasian landmass, these routes provide access not only to India but to the wider international community. This is the big picture that, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently pointed out, countries talking about sanctions should recognise. Chabahar and Eurasian connectivity are not only about Iran, but about economic and strategic opportunities for many countries,” says P S Raghavan, Chairman, National Security Advisory Board.

Also, from a strategic point of view, India will be able to monitor China’s activities in the Persian Gulf through its Chabahar footprint. With the Adani group already operating the Haifa port in Israel, Chabahar will strengthen India’s presence on this route.