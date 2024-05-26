Whiff of a fresh US-China trade war

HYDERABAD: After a period of relative calm, concerns over a potential US-China trade war have surfaced, yet again. Last week, US President Joe Biden announced significant tariffs on a range of Chinese products stretching over seven categories, including semiconductors, electrical vehicles, critical minerals, solar cells and essential health equipment like medical gloves, syringes and needles.

While products like electric vehicles will attract a 100% tariff—four times higher than the prevailing tariffs—others like photovoltaic cells used to make solar panels saw tariffs double to 50% from 25%. Likewise, steel and aluminium tariffs went from 0 to 25%.

In all, the new round of tariffs, phased over two years through 2026, will affect $18 billion, or just 4% of total Chinese imports to the US. These are over and above the existing tariffs imposed by Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, on $300 billion worth of Chinese products.

Even though the US-China trade war kicked off way back in 2018, Chinese imports continue to flood the US market. In 2023, the US imported $427 billion in goods from China and exported $148 billion to China, widening the trade gap.

It's interesting to see how Chinese imports surged over the past three decades. Unbelievably, there was absolutely no trade between the US and China for 30 years following the formation of the People's Republic of China in 1949. Trade slowly began during the 1990s, when the Chinese economy opened up, but the sharpest leap happened during the 20th century. Subsequently, the value of US goods imports from China rose from $100 billion in 2001 to $427 billion in 2023.

It was only after 2016 that Washington felt the fallout of Chinese dominance and began imposing tariffs ranging from 10% to 25%, with the average tariff rate standing at 19%. In contrast, the latest round of tariffs are limited both in scale and size, indicating the government's calculated effort to avoid significant economic disruptions.