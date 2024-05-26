Why tragic death of Iranian president Raisi isn't a game changer

KOCHI: Even before Iran officially confirmed the death of its president, Ebrahim Raisi, in a helicopter crash, celebrations had broken out in some cities, with Iranians critical of his oppressive regime distributing sweets and bursting crackers. This was not surprising, as Raisi, known for his ultra-conservative views, had been accused of enforcing repressive laws to brutally suppress political dissent as well as women’s rights.

During his previous stint in the judiciary, he had allegedly ordered the execution of thousands of political prisoners, mostly leftists, at the behest of the then Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

More recently, he was blamed for stamping out violent protests that erupted in the aftermath of the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who was fatally assaulted by the country’s morality police for not wearing a headscarf. The shocking incident caught international attention and Raisi’s regime was widely panned for its regressive policies.

The unexpected death of Raisi, however, doesn’t mean the end of Iran’s theocratic rule. Inchoate hopes of progressive Iranians that the winds of change may finally sweep across the Islamic Republic remain muted as June 28 has been set as the date for snap polls to choose the next hardliner president, who will continue to implement Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s policies.

Slow rise

Raisi's ascent to the president’s position was slow and steady. A Muslim jurist, he served in several positions in Iran's judicial system, including as prosecutor for the provinces of Karaj, Hamadan and Tehran. He got his biggest break during his stint in the Tehran "death committee" in 1988, carrying out executions of political prisoners.

While it earned him the infamous moniker 'Butcher of Tehran' and accusations of crimes against humanity, his career graph shot up after the controversial stint. He became deputy chief justice in 2004, attorney general in 2014, and chief justice in 2019—a position Raisi held till he became the country’s president in 2021.

He ran for president in 2017 but lost to moderate incumbent president Hassan Rouhani. Raisi contested again in 2021 and won amid allegations of foul play and rigging. However, he was the favourite of the Supreme Leader and surmounted the opposition easily. Given the clout he enjoyed, unlike previous presidents, many experts believed he was being considered to succeed Khamenei as Supreme Leader.