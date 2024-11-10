Looking through the census prism

Misplaced debate

However, some experts say the debate over regional imbalance is completely misplaced. “Regionalism is bad for India. Highly populated states have their own economic disadvantages. Like mineral rich states lost substantially due to freight equaliser. And then India is not an ideal federation like the US, where equal representation is given to each of the states in the Senate, irrespective of their size and population,” says political analyst and former Patna University professor, N K Chaudhary.

“We have another model of Nepal, where the mountainous regions have higher representation in the national assembly despite having less population than the tarai (foothills and plains). This is erroneous, as it is devoid of natural justice and principles of democracy,” he told this newspaper.

According to him, a national consensus should be arrived at before delimitation of Parliamentary and assembly constituencies, and the genuine concerns of the states having lesser population should be addressed before taking the final decision. He went on to add that all options, including that of maintaining the present proportion of representation could be tried while increasing the numbers of overall seats in Parliament and state assemblies. Also, a new system of resource allocations could be worked out, he suggested. While the Central government will have to walk a fine line on this, it also has to deal with another tricky issue — enumeration of all castes across India.

Caste census

Since 1951, when the first census of Independent India was conducted, only the number of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) has been counted, not of all castes. The reason for capturing the data of only the SCs and STs was to ensure the number of seats reserved for the two communities in the legislatures reflects the proportion of their population. Currently, of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, 84 are reserved for the SCs and 47 for the STs.

However, there is a growing demand for a comprehensive caste census. Several political leaders, social activists and civil society groups are demanding such an exercise saying it is essential to accurately assess the social landscape and ensure targeted policy interventions.

The demand gained further tempo after Bihar released its own caste survey results, which showed that the other backward classes (OBC) and the extremely backward classes (EBC) together constitute a whopping 63% of the state's population. Ever since, the Congress-led INDIA bloc intensified the call for a national caste census, though the grand old party is struggling to release the outcome of a similar exercise in Karnataka, as it is said to found that the population of the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities is much lower than claimed.

Government sources say no decision has been taken on the national caste census yet, though key NDA allies like the JD(U) and the TDP are in its favour. As for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological fountainhead of the BJP, it has no objection to collecting data on specific communities or castes if it is used for welfare.

A couple of months ago, RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said: "In cases where special attention is needed, the government needs the numbers (the number of men, women, and children belonging to a given community). Then there is no problem... but it should be for welfare only. Should not be used as a political tool. We draw the line there."

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has sought an all-party meeting to address pressing concerns regarding the Census, saying it was long overdue since 2021. His demand highlights two crucial issues: the inclusion of a comprehensive caste enumeration beyond SCs and STs, and whether this Census will serve as a basis for delimiting Lok Sabha seats per Article 82 of the Constitution. Census could also figure in Parliament's winter session that will begin on November 25.