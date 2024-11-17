Making of a mega paddy procurement crisis

CHANDIGARH: Punjab is on the crest of a paddy procurement crisis — on a scale not witnessed in at least the last two decades. Consider this: 124 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of milled rice is expected to arrive in government godowns from the latest Kharif crop whose procurement began on October 1, but the space available to store them at present is just 25 LMT.

Before every harvest, the procurer has to create adequate room for the safe storage of fresh arrivals by shifting the existing stock in warehouses elsewhere. For example, last year’s paddy ought to have left the warehouses in the state by June 30. That used to happen like clockwork year after year, but inexplicably didn't this time around.

As of now, Punjab holds a whopping 114 lakh tonnes of rice in its godowns. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently attributed the delay in evacuation of old stock to late milling during the last marketing season. His finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema sought to score political points by blaming it on the Centre's “step motherly” attitude to Punjab and tardy procurement. The decibel level of political mudslinging between the AAP-led state government and the BJP defending the Centre is growing.

Why was milling of the last marketing season’s produce delayed? It was because the standard operating procedure (SOP) for delivering fortified rice to FCI godowns was firmed up by the Centre only by December last year. The SOPs included multiple quality parameters and checks. Tenders were then floated and paddy milling started in January this year. By May, the godown space crunch reared its head, so the pace of milling slowed down. Rice milling of last season's stock was finally wrapped up only in September.

While rice millers, commission agents and farmers are blaming both the state and Central governments for the complete mismanagement, the Centre claims it has already provided a month-wise plan allocating maximum rail rakes to Punjab for expedited evacuation of the existing fortified rice stock.

Prominent agriculture expert and former Punjab Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Sardara Singh Johl held the Central government squarely responsible for the ongoing crisis. “FCI is a Central agency. It should have lifted the stocks in a time bound manner to make space for the fresh arrivals. There can be no excuse for this delay. The state government cannot be blamed; it is just an agent of the Centre for the procurement.’’