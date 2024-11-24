Why foreign investors are exiting India

NEW DELHI: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are offloading their holdings in India at a scale not seen in years. Regarded as one of the key drivers of the locally listed equities, relentless selling by these investors has raised concerns about the health of the local market and the broader economy.

After selling equity worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore through exchanges in October, FIIs have sold another Rs 42,000 crores of equity so far in November. Before October, the peak selling by FIIs was seen in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic spooked the global equity market. They sold Rs 65,816 crore worth of equity back then. According to market experts, many factors are driving this trend. They, however, are confident that FIIs will return to India, given the nation’s long-term growth story remains intact.

Global factors at play

Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, explains that there has been a shift of funds from India to China. The combination of perceived safety and growth opportunities in the US market, along with rising US bond yields and a strengthening dollar index, has influenced investor decisions, she notes.

A recent ICICI Direct report also states that one of the main reasons for the FII exit is the potential for higher returns from the Chinese market. FIIs seem to prefer moving to China as it is trading at less than half of India’s valuations. In other words, these foreign investors find investing in Chinese equity markets is less expensive than pumping in money into Indian bourses. In September, the world’s second-largest economy introduced a series of stimulus measures to boost its economy. Consequently, China saw FII inflows of $96 billion in September and the Chinese market benchmark surged more than 20% between September 18 and October 8.

The uncertainty created around the US presidential elections and the outcome also played a major role in the FII exodus. “We believe Trump’s plans for lower corporate taxes, higher import tariffs, and deportation of illegal immigrants will result in growth of the US economy, higher inflation, higher interest rates, and a stronger US dollar. This might tempt FIIs to take at least some portion of their money to the US,” say analysts at JM Financial. Higher interest rates in developed markets make them more attractive for investments, reducing the appeal of riskier emerging markets like India. US Treasury yields, in particular, have surged, drawing capital away from equities worldwide.

Manish Bhandari, CEO and portfolio manager of Vallum Capital Advisors, says that as the chances of Donald Trump winning the election became clearer, his promise to reduce capital gains taxes, incentivise manufacturing activity with tax holidays, and slapping tariffs on countries that are sending goods to the US (like China) gained prominence. “The implication of all these measures is, immediate strength in the US dollar vs the other emerging market currencies. It means depreciation of the rupee. There is a flight of capital to the US markets in anticipation of a manufacturing boom in the US markets,” Bhandari adds.