Digital arrest is the latest cyber con, don’t fall for it

Modus operandi and targets

Fraudsters make video calls using Skype or WhatsApp to their potential victims alleging serious crimes, like money laundering, drug or human trafficking, along with threats of long jail terms. The callers use props like uniforms, documents (including notices and arrest warrants), ID cards and rooms similar to offices of law enforcement agencies. They force their targets to keep their camera and microphones on at all times and incrementally build fear with warnings of dire consequences. The targets are particularly cautioned against consulting anyone in the matter.

Once the targets succumb, the scamsters start controlling their movements remotely. The targets are either asked to transfer money into fake accounts for RBI verification or are made to strike the best possible monetary deal to evade physical arrest.

According to retired IPS officer Prof Triveni Singh, a renowned cybercrime expert who served in the UP Police, “the targets are often retired government servants. Their entire profile is carefully analysed by fraudsters through social media before they strike. There are enough tools on the internet that allow the crooks to scroll through the full timeline of their targets without arousing suspicion.”

Another unique feature of the digital arrest racket is its penetration of courier companies — particularly FedEx — to extract information of packages sent by wealthy customers. “Those customers are then targeted by the scamsters, posing as NCB/Customs officials. The targets are told their arrest is imminent as their parcel was intercepted by the NCB or Customs officials at airports or ports and that it was found to have some narcotic substance.” The criminals then place the victim under digital arrest, added Singh, who is now the mentor of an NGO working on future crimes, particularly cybercrimes.

FedEx has since issued a statement saying it does not seek personal information through unsolicited calls. “FedEx does not request personal information through unsolicited phone calls, mail, or email for goods being shipped or held, unless requested or initiated by customers. Individuals should immediately contact the local law enforcement authorities within the vicinity or report to the cybercrime department of the government of India."

It’s not just senior citizens or retired government officials who are potential targets, Indore Police’s crime branch additional SP (ASP-Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya adds. “It’s people of all ages, including doctors, engineers, retired and present teachers and other government servants, businessmen and even in one case a PG student of a medical college, who’ve been duped in Indore.”

When the menace in Indore began around a year ago, the fraudsters at the other end of the call posed as representatives of a big courier company and then connected the victims to fake officers of enforcement agencies. “But the recent trend is of the targets getting video calls particularly on WhatsApp from miscreants posing as TRAI officials, who accuse the victims of SIM cards purchased in their names, being used to post obscene videos of women and girls, and indulging in human/drug trafficking, besides money laundering. The multi-layered fraud subsequently unfurls, as fake officers of different enforcement agencies start grilling the victims one by one after putting them under digital arrest. It may end in hours or take days (in Indore, cases saw digital arrests ranging between 3 hours and 7 days) before the scamsters finally make the targets cough up hefty sums into master accounts, which are transferred out in a jiffy,” Dandotiya informs.

Interestingly, the scam is not an exclusive male preserve. Females too are partners in the crime, reveals Prof Singh. Well-educated or not, they come across as confident individuals who know what they are talking about. “They may be using some small studios, small call centres or even flats, where multiple offices having logos of different enforcement agencies have been created. Their cameras keep moving from one logo and fake officer to another to terrorise and soften the targets into submission.”