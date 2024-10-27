Police firing on criminals, a curious pattern in Assam

Lower court’s body cam plea

While hearing a case pertaining to alleged assault on a woman constable by Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, the Barpeta District and Sessions Judge had in April 2022 made some suggestions to the Gauhati High Court.

He submitted that the court can consider directing police personnel to wear body cameras while on duty and get the incidents of police encounters probed by filing a public interest litigation (PIL) suo motu. The high court, however, snubbed the District and Sessions Judge, saying he had no jurisdiction to make such remarks and observations.

Legal battle

On July 10, 2021, lawyer Arif Jwadder lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging that the Assam police were indulging in “fake encounters” since the installation of the Sarma-led government and sought a probe into the incidents. He alleged the police were “on an encounter spree” where alleged small-time criminals were being shot and the reason cited was that they had tried to flee police custody after snatching the service pistols of the personnel.

“…More than 20 such encounters took place and most of the persons at the receiving end were alleged drug and cattle dealers. In some of the cases, the alleged criminals died on the spot,” Jwadder had written in his complaint.

Listing 10 cases, he stated that the police were “staging fake encounters with impunity” following the chief minister’s statement that “policemen should shoot at the legs of criminals as permitted by law.” The lawyer refused to believe the alleged petty criminals could snatch a pistol from a trained police officer.

“It cannot also be believed that an army of policemen couldn’t stop the alleged criminals from fleeing custody,” he said, adding the police were denying the right of a fair trial to the alleged criminals.

The lawyer told this newspaper he had learnt from media reports on July 11, 2021 that the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the incidents on July 7. “By backdating its cognisance, the AHRC stopped the NHRC from taking cognisance of my complaint, as only one commission can take cognisance,” alleged Jwadder.

He said a subsequent RTI reply revealed the AHRC sent a notice to the state government on July 12, directing it to submit an inquiry report on the incidents.

“In due course, the government submitted the reports of magisterial inquiries into 16 cases, first to the AHRC and then to the Gauhati High Court through an affidavit. I highlighted the loopholes before the court, but it did not take any cognisance,” Jwadder said.

He had filed a PIL in the high court on December 24, 2021, and during a hearing on January 3, 2022, the court asked the government to file an affidavit and issued a notice on February 25.

On September 29, the government filed an affidavit in the court stating that 171 incidents had taken place from May 2021 till August 2022 in which 56 people died and 139 were injured.

Jwadder said on January 7 the same year, the AHRC closed its suo motu petition, citing that the matter was sub-judice. “The question is, till that time, the court did not even issue any notice,” he said.

High court’s take

In an order issued on January 2023, the court said, “The basic allegation in this PIL is pertaining to the ‘fake encounters’ carried out by the police. The State has not denied the incidents but have taken a pleaded stand that all incidents of police encounters/police action are being enquired into. The petitioner has also not disputed the fact that enquiries have been conducted into the cases of police action/encounters but according to him, the enquiry conducted by the State was not as per law and by following the guidelines laid down in the case of PUCL (People’s Union for Civil Liberties) and State of Maharashtra and others. However, there is nothing on record to substantiate the said assertion.”

“…we are not inclined to entertain this PIL on the basis of the materials placed before us. It is, however, provided that the respondents shall provide all legally permissible documents to the Writ Petitioner, including copies of FIRs/Final Report in connection with all the 171 cases of Police action, if the same is applied for by following the procedure prescribed by law,” the court further stated in its order. After the court closed the PIL, Jwadder moved the Supreme Court on April 27, 2023.

Supreme Court’s order

A two-judge bench, comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan ,who is from Assam, recently sought detailed information from Assam government on the investigations conducted into these encounters.

The court described the matter as “very serious” and observed that such petitions, challenging the police encounters, cannot be brushed aside as “premature”. “It is a very, very serious issue. 171 incidents are alarming,” the court said.