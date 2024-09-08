EXPLAINER | Why Bengal’s anti-rape bill fails to inspire confidence

Tough anti-rape laws invariably have a political overhang. Take Andhra Pradesh’s Disha bills. Passed by the assembly in December 2019, they amended the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) for the state to enforce the death penalty on rapists. The legislations came after a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was gang-raped and murdered in Shamshabad, Hyderabad the previous month. All four persons arrested for the crime were shot dead in a police encounter on December 6 that year. Case closed, end of the story, trigger-happy sections of the police and the establishment might have thought but it roiled the nation enough to prod the then ruling party to pass the Disha bills.

Two years later, the Maharashtra legislature followed in Andhra's footsteps to introduce the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill. They too had the provision of death penalty in rape cases and reduced timelines for the probe and trial. The legislations came in the wake of the gang rape and murder of a 15-year-old Maratha girl in Kopardi village of Ahmednagar district. The dastardly crime in 2016 left the Maratha community furious. The Shakti bill came over five years later to address that rage. Demands for Maratha quota picking up pace were a subsequent manifestation of the community’s collective anger.

Mamata’s self-goal

The recent Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, falls into a similar pattern. Passed unanimously by the West Bengal assembly on September 3 this year, it seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state. It also prescribes life sentence without parole for other perpetrators. The legislation was hurriedly pushed through to take the sting out of the ongoing protests against the rape-murder of a 31-year-old trainee postgraduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.