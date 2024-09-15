EXPLAINER | Telegram: caught between free speech and compliance

Shock and anger

The rare, drastic action by the French authorities to physically detain a tech tycoon for alleged misuse of his platform caused alarm among other tech leaders and anger in his motherland Russia and the UAE, where his business is headquartered.

US-based tech mogul Elon Musk said Durov’s arrest signals dangerous times ahead for free speech and called for his release, while Russia warned France its citizen should not be harmed for political reasons. Moscow also blamed the US saying the Biden administration targeted the influential messaging platform to curb the free flow of uncensored information ahead of the presidential elections.

“Telegram is one of the few and at the same time the largest Internet platforms over which the United States has no influence,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament. Following allegations that the arrest was due to political reasons, French President Emmanuel Macron came on record to clarify it was a judicial decision.

As for Telegram, it claimed the company abides by all laws of the European Union, including the stringent Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to police harmful content and disinformation more closely. In its initial reaction to Durov’s arrest, it said: “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for abuse of that platform.”

Durov has also claimed in the past that the platform routinely takes down images. However, Telegram remains perhaps the most unmoderated app available for public use and this feature has made it popular among extremists, terrorists, and scammers.

Charges that led to the arrest

The charges against Durov stem from a judicial probe launched on July 8 against ‘X’ or an unnamed person – a French judicial term to imply whoever is in charge of the company right now. The list of charges released by the Paris criminal court, which is in charge of the investigation, include running a company that has been complicit in storing and distributing child abuse material and facilitating drug trafficking and other illegal transactions. If convicted, he could get a prison term of 10 years. The other charges include ‘almost total lack of response’ to judicial requisitions.