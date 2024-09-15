Explainer | Why Manipur is back on the edge

GUWAHATI: Violence returned to Manipur after four months, with armed groups changing the dynamics by using drone bombs for the first time, deepening the ethnic divide. The state is so fragile that the warring Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities cannot even think of, let alone go to each other’s places. The Kukis cannot go to Meitei-majority Imphal Valley and the Meiteis cannot go outside the state as two arterial highways — the state’s lifelines — pass through Kuki areas.

Flights are the only option for the Meiteis to go out of the valley. As for the Kukis, a majority of them are forced to take a detour. They go to the adjoining Mizoram to catch a flight. Kuki-Zos living in areas adjacent to Naga-majority Ukhrul and Senapati districts, go to Nagaland by road to catch a flight or train from Dimapur.

All 10 Kuki legislators, including two ministers, left Imphal, the state’s seat of power, when the ethnic violence first erupted. They have not returned ever since due to security concerns.

Latest flare-up

The alleged firing of rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) using hi-tech drones in the Imphal West district on September 1 is believed to be the latest trigger for the flare-up. According to Manipur police, a woman was killed and six others were injured in the attacks by alleged Kuki insurgents that day. The woman succumbed to bullet injuries, the police said.

These were followed by two rocket attacks in Bishnupur district on September 6. An elderly priest was killed and five others were injured when a rocket, allegedly fired from the Kuki hills in the vicinity, landed at the residential complex of former chief minister Mairembam Koireng Singh in the Moirang area of Bishnupur district.

The next day, the violence escalated to far away Jiribam district on the Assam border. Six persons — an elderly civilian and five insurgents — had lost their lives in two attacks, including a gunfight. The casualties were from both sides. Imphal West and Bishnupur are Meitei-majority districts while Jiribam has a mixed population of Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas and various other communities.