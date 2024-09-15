Explainer | Why Manipur is back on the edge

GUWAHATI: Violence returned to Manipur after four months, with armed groups changing the dynamics by using drone bombs for the first time, deepening the ethnic divide. The state is so fragile that the warring Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities cannot even think of, let alone go to each other’s places. The Kukis cannot go to Meitei-majority Imphal Valley and the Meiteis cannot go outside the state as two arterial highways — the state’s lifelines — pass through Kuki areas.
Flights are the only option for the Meiteis to go out of the valley. As for the Kukis, a majority of them are forced to take a detour. They go to the adjoining Mizoram to catch a flight. Kuki-Zos living in areas adjacent to Naga-majority Ukhrul and Senapati districts, go to Nagaland by road to catch a flight or train from Dimapur.
All 10 Kuki legislators, including two ministers, left Imphal, the state’s seat of power, when the ethnic violence first erupted. They have not returned ever since due to security concerns.
Latest flare-up
The alleged firing of rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) using hi-tech drones in the Imphal West district on September 1 is believed to be the latest trigger for the flare-up. According to Manipur police, a woman was killed and six others were injured in the attacks by alleged Kuki insurgents that day. The woman succumbed to bullet injuries, the police said.
These were followed by two rocket attacks in Bishnupur district on September 6. An elderly priest was killed and five others were injured when a rocket, allegedly fired from the Kuki hills in the vicinity, landed at the residential complex of former chief minister Mairembam Koireng Singh in the Moirang area of Bishnupur district.
The next day, the violence escalated to far away Jiribam district on the Assam border. Six persons — an elderly civilian and five insurgents — had lost their lives in two attacks, including a gunfight. The casualties were from both sides. Imphal West and Bishnupur are Meitei-majority districts while Jiribam has a mixed population of Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas and various other communities.
Difference in attacks
The first spell of the ethnic violence was marked by gunfire and arson. Now, hi-tech drones are being used, the Manipur police said, adding RPGs and long-range rockets are also in play. According to police, these rockets can travel a distance of more than 3 km. The attacks from the skies have added to the scare and made people more vulnerable.
The Assam Rifles deployed a few anti-drone systems in the fringe areas to repel any rogue drones, the Manipur police said. “CRPF has also tested one anti-drone system and given it to the force deployed in the state. Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the state by CRPF,” the police said, adding, “The state police have also started the process for procurement of anti-drone systems to enhance the security measures and tackle threats from drones effectively.”
Protest by students
A delegation of protesting students met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya the other day and placed six demands with a 24-hour deadline. They sought the removal of the state’s security advisor Kuldiep Singh, who is former director general of CRPF, and director general of police Rajiv Singh for failing to protect the lives and properties of citizens. Further, they demanded that the charge of the Unified Command, currently held by Kuldiep Singh, be handed over to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
The demands followed the declaration of a state of “public emergency” by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, an influential Imphal valley-based civil society organisation, in protest against the escalating violence and the “complicit role of the Indian armed forces in shielding immigrant Kuki militants”. It issued an ultimatum, demanding concrete action by the armed forces to address the crisis within five days, warning that in the event of failure, drastic steps would be taken by people to protect the indigenous population and “expel” central forces from the state. The deadline has since expired and there have been some incidents of confrontation between protesters and paramilitary forces.
There was one incident where the protesters, allegedly students, resorted to stone-pelting outside Raj Bhavan. Another attempt to march to Raj Bhavan was thwarted by the security personnel following clashes. Over 80 people, mostly students, were injured.
CM’s gambit
After a spate of incidents, Biren Singh along with several NDA ministers and MLAs met Governor Acharya twice in less than 24 hours. He submitted a memorandum during the second meeting, but its contents were not disclosed by the offices of the governor and the chief minister. However, reports suggested he demanded that the Centre give adequate powers to the state government by handing over the charge of the Unified Command so it can firmly deal with the situation.
Singh reportedly also demanded that the Centre protect Manipur’s territorial integrity, not accede to the “separate administration” demand of the Kukis, abrogate the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement etc. The Centre and the Manipur government had signed the SoO pact with two umbrella organisations of Kuki insurgent groups in 2008. It was extended periodically thereafter.
General plain speak
Former Assam Rifles director general Lt Gen P C Nair did some hard talk recently, claiming, “There is no Manipur Police; there is Meitei Police, Kuki Police.” It drew a sharp retort from Manipur Police Inspector General I K Muivah, who called Gen Nair’s comments, “unfounded, unreasonable, irresponsible, and baseless.” Muivah claimed that Manipur police comprises personnel from all communities, dismissing any notion of division along ethnic or communal lines.
On the question of the Unified Command, Gen Nair said it is a very complicated issue. There are various ethnic groups who carry different historical baggage. There is history, which dictates what people do. There are geography and transborder linkages also. All of these in some way have an effect on the situation. So, it is up to the people in power to decide as to what works well. If they have decided the current system is the best, that may be right, he said. Gen Nair was heading the Assam Rifles when the ethnic violence first broke out on May 3 last year.
Why no reconciliation
Observers say the wounds are deep and will, perhaps, take years, if not decades, to heal. Contrasting demands are also acting as hurdles in any peace initiatives. The two communities are opposing each other’s demands.
After the Centre decided to scrap the “free movement regime” (FMR) that allowed cross-border movement up to 16 km without a visa, the Meiteis demanded that the Modi government expedite the Myanmar border fencing work. They claim that the illegal migration of “new Kukis” from Myanmar and their involvement in poppy cultivation worsened the problem of drug menace in Manipur. The Kukis, however, opposed the scrapping of FMR after viewing that it would “separate or disunite” them considering that they are scattered on both sides of the border.
The Kukis have also opposed the Meiteis’ demand that the Centre hand over the charge of the Unified Command to the state government. The influential Kuki organisation, ‘Kuki Inpi Manipur’ (KIM), said, “The demand of Unified Command is not for restoring law and order but consolidating the chief minister’s iron grip over security forces…”
Separate administration
For the Kukis, separate administration is the core demand. They said it multiple times that not just the state’s BJP-led government but the chief minister is also partisan. “CM Biren Singh has time and again displayed his bias against our community,” KIM said recently.
The Kukis have stuck to their guns on the “separate administration” demand, first sought by the Kuki legislators following the outbreak of violence. These MLAs had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Imphal had become a “valley of death and destruction” and the situation called for the creation of separate administrative posts for the hill districts. The Meiteis, including the chief minister, opposed it. With both sides holding their ground and showing no signs of a compromise, restoring a semblance of peace appears to be difficult in the near future.
The CM is talking about reconciliation but observers say no concrete measures were taken, either by his government or the Centre, towards this end. In July, Singh had invited the Kuki legislators to attend a session of the assembly, stating “they should come and join. We will cooperate”. But they did not turn up. Then last month, Singh stated that the time has come for reconciliation. He said the people of the state should live as one. But all this while, the ethnic divide only widened.
Centre’s approach
There is disquiet among the people as Modi has not visited the state even once during the conflict. Critics say the PM visited Russia and Ukraine to broker peace between the two countries but does not have time to come to Manipur which has remained on the boil for more than 16 months now.
Observers allege that the Centre has left Manipur to its fate after realising that the issue at hand is very complex and finding a “please all” solution is near impossible. Given the contrasting demands of the warring sides, there is hardly any scope to find a middle ground to resolve the problem.
HC order lit fuse
Violence started on May 3 last year after a tribal solidarity march against a Manipur High Court order that directed the state government to consider the inclusion of the majority Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes
This direction is said to have triggered the violence. In February this year, the High Court modified the order, directing the removal of the controversial paragraph
Encroachment of protected areas, allegedly by Kuki-Zo people with doubtful citizenship and influx from Myanmar, are among factors cited as reasons behind the ethnic conflict
Centre deployed roughly around 60,000 paramilitary personnel to the state but the violence continued. The government replaced two Assam Rifles battalions with CRPF battalions recently
Kuki-Zo tribals are Manipur’s third largest community after Meiteis and Nagas. Nagas have remained neutral in the conflict
According to the last official count a few months ago, the violence left 226 people dead and an estimated 60,000 others displaced. The displaced people are lodged in various relief camps in Manipur and Mizoram. Many others are now living in other states
The violence affected trade with Myanmar at the border town of Moreh
Following the current round of violence, the state govt suspended internet broadband services and mobile internet connectivity. Internet broadband services have since been restored