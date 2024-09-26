September 26: A day dedicated to Cassowary, the 'most dangerous bird' in the world

A day for the 'most dangerous bird in the world'? Yes, you read that right.

September 26 has been set aside as the World Cassowary Day.

The cassowary is a large and colored bird related to the emu, native to New Guinea and found in Australian rainforests. It is considered the most dangerous bird in the world.

It has been stated that cassowaries are shy and they are usually hard to spot, at least in their natural rain forest habitats. They are not overly aggressive, and attacks are rare. But they can do a lot of damage if they are provoked or angered.

Cassowaries are native to Northern Australia, New Guinea, and surrounding islands. The family Casuariidae includes three living cassowary species, all of the genus Casuarius

According to information available on the Library of Congress site, the largest cassowaries can stand as high as six feet and weigh up to 160 pounds. These large birds cannot fly, but their extremely powerful legs propel them at great speeds. They are strong swimmers and can move quickly on both land and water. Cassowaries have been clocked running as fast as 31 miles per hour through the rain forest.

Their powerful legs also help them jump high, up to 7 feet straight into the air. Their legs are also used for delivering strong kicks, and they can use their sharp dagger-like claws, up to 4 inches long, to slice and puncture any animal that is a threat, including humans.

Cassowaries are culturally important for some Aboriginal groups, and they sometimes feature in traditional ceremonies, dances and Dreamtime narratives. Several of these indigenous groups are now involved in cassowary conservation, using traditional ecological knowledge along with modern science.