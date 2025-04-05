Peacekeeping option in Ukraine mix

Outspoken Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently suggested that India could consider sending peacekeepers to Ukraine if and when peace descends on its border with Russia following maverick US President Donald Trump coaxing both sides to end their horrible three-year old war.

Speaking at a Raisina Dialogue panel discussion on a session titled ‘Waging Peace: Looking Back to Look Ahead’, Tharoor created a mild flutter by admitting he was wrong in carping at the Modi government in 2022 for abstaining from a US-sponsored resolution that condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Three years down the line, India's strategy worked. “I guess I have egg on my face now!” he said, adding: “Only India has a prime minister who can hug the presidents of Russia and Ukraine two weeks apart—few other countries can!” It made tongues wag.

Tharoor's suggestion came in the context of Russia ruling out European peacekeepers from NATO countries. Russia had pushed back after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts for a peacekeeping plan drew support from over 30 European nations.

“Look beyond Europe for your peacekeeping, that is where India could come in,” Tharoor said during the session. If there is a peace deal, there would be some willingness on the Indian side to consider sending peacekeepers, he opined.