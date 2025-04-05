Showing a mirror to states

Niti Aayog, the government think tank that has replaced the erstwhile Planning Commission, has launched the index to evolve an understanding of the fiscal health of states in India, and assess their fiscal sustainability in the long term.

According to Niti Aayog, states account for two-thirds of public spending and one-third of total revenue. It is imperative to ensure fiscal well-being of states for achieving long-term fiscal sustainability and overall economic growth of the country. The need to closely monitor states’ finances gave rise to the idea of creating a Fiscal Health Index.

The index gauges fiscal performance of states on five broad parameters — revenue generation and mobilisation, quality of expenditure, debt management, fiscal deficit management and overall fiscal sustainability.

The quality of expenditure parameter sees how states are allocating money on developmental and infrastructure projects for long-term economic growth. The more the spending on creating — social and economic — the better a state’s performance.

Revenue mobilisation ranks states on their ability to generate their own tax and non-tax revenue. Many states depend largely on Central devolution of taxes and grants for their fiscal needs. However, better performing states should be able to generate enough revenue on their own to minimise dependence on Central grants and taxes.

Fiscal deficit management is a straight-forward way of judging a state’s performance on fiscal deficit and revenue deficit as a percentage of GDP. Fiscal deficit happens when the government’s spending surpasses its income, and to manage this gap, it has to borrow. Revenue deficit is a situation when the state’s revenue is not good enough to finance its operational costs — pay salaries, pensions and interest. As per the Fiscal Responsibilities and Budget Management Act (FRBM), the states can have a maximum fiscal deficit of 3% of the Gross State Development Product (GSDP).

The debt management parameter necessarily considers what percentage of the state’s revenue receipt is used in paying interest and what is the outstanding debt vis-a-vis the size of the state’s economy.

Finally, the overall fiscal sustainability measures the state’s economic growth rate in comparison to the growth in interest rate payments. Each parameter is ascribed a score of 100, and the overall rank is arrived at by taking the mean of the scores based on the five indicators.