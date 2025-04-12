Heat action plans need better focus

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in March predicted an increase in heat wave days and higher-than-normal temperatures from April to June, on the lines of last year's record-breaking temperatures that caused significant distress across North and Central India. There were more than 733 deaths and over 40,000 cases of heat stroke last year across 17 states, although the Central government said the numbers were less than half of the reported data. There is currently no standardised data collection model to evaluate the damage from heat waves.

The IMD also recommended precautions for vulnerable populations, such as children, elderly, and outdoor workers. Studies have revealed that outdoor workers in India are the most affected by heat, eating into their working hours by 20%. This decline impacts household economies and the country's GDP. Prolonged exposure to heat can lead to declining wages and rising healthcare costs, increasing the risk of falling into poverty.

A report by a Delhi-based climate think tank, Sustainable Future Collaborative (SFC), highlights that three-fourths of India's labour force is exposed to extreme heat. It quotes the International Labour Organisation's 2019 report, which predicts that by 2030, heat stress could reduce India's overall working hours by 5.8%, equivalent to 3.4 crore full-time jobs.

Heat has both near-term and long-term effects on human health. The human body responds to heat through redistributing blood flow to skin and sweat, which can in some cases increase cardiac oxygen demand and potentially lead to cardiac arrest. A 2023 study in Tamil Nadu found that occupational exposure to extreme heat more than doubled the risk of miscarriage in pregnant women.

The country developed its first Heat Action Plan (HAP) in 1999 with Odisha taking the initiative to do so. In 2010, India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change recognised the heat-health issue. Subsequently, Ahmedabad developed South Asia’s first city-level HAP in 2013 in response to a deadly heat wave in 2010. These plans aim to mitigate the negative impacts on productivity and health.

However, Delhi-based policy think tank, Centre for Policy Research, analysed all 37 HAPs across 18 states and found that most of them lack local context, are underfunded, and fail to adequately target vulnerable populations.

Another Delhi-based environmental think tank, the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST), assessed HAPs from nine cities and five districts in addressing the unprecedented heat crisis. They found that many HAPs include only general information and broad recommendations. For example, most HAPs do not conduct heat impact assessments to evaluate the cascading impact of heat stress on sectors such as energy and power supply, water supply, public transportation, education, agriculture, and animal husbandry. These can significantly impact human health and livelihoods.

So, what is preventing the Indian government from strengthening and operationalising its HAPs? The SFC report highlighted some barriers that hinder the country from fully implementing effective HAPs, based on extensive research in nine cities across nine states, representing just over 11% of India’s urban population.