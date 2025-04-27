Pulwama to Pahalgam: Making Pakistan pay

After India avenged the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks by Pakistan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had famously said, “I have never done anything twice in my life. Every operation big or small is a first in my life.” In other words, his operations can never be typecast to read a pattern because they are always unique.

As Doval crafts a new strategy to make Pakistan pay for orchestrating the recent Pahalgam massacre of tourists, we perhaps may not see a surgical strike of commandos going behind enemy lines to take out terror nests as was done after Uri. Or a rerun of an aerial attack deep inside Pakistan's Balakot to demolish Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest jihadi training factory in retaliation to Pulwama. What can be said though is that Pahalgam will be avenged in spectacular fashion.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying in English—despite addressing an audience in the Hindi heartland of Bihar—for the benefit of the global audience that "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers and we will pursue them to the ends of the Earth," Doval has his task cut out. Modi went on to say that the "terrorists along with their backers, will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine".

Pakistan messed up with India at a time when it is already struggling to manage internal instabilities and tensions on its borders with Afghanistan and Iran. Believe it or not, since 2021, of all countries that Pakistan shares its borders with, the one with India has by far been the most stable. Pahalgam could be the Pakistani army's attempted pivot, as it is losing mass support at home due to a string of terrorist attacks as also its pogrom against former prime minister Imran Khan and his supporters.