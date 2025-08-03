2006 Mumbai train blasts: Unpacking Bombay High Court’s order

CHENNAI: In July 24, 2025, the Supreme Court issued an interim stay on a Bombay High Court judgment acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. The order, delivered by a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh, underscored that the high court’s verdict would not serve as a judicial precedent for other cases, particularly those under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). However, the court emphasised that the accused, who had already been released from captivity, would not be re-arrested till further proceedings.

The order came following an urgent appeal by the Maharashtra government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The state argued that the high court’s ruling could set a problematic precedent, potentially undermining trials under MCOCA, a stringent law to combat organised crime and terrorism in Maharashtra. Mehta stressed that certain legal findings in the high court’s judgment could weaken the prosecution’s ability to secure convictions in similar cases.

The SC bench acknowledged the rarity of staying an acquittal, noting that such an action would be a “rarest of rare” occurrence. The Maharashtra government’s swift appeal was driven by political and legal pressures.

Bombay High Court’s acquittal

On July 21, the Bombay High Court acquitted all accused, overturning a 2015 special court judgment that had sentenced five to death and seven to life imprisonment. The 671-page ruling by Justices Anil S Kilor and Shyam C Chandak cited the prosecution’s “utter failure” to prove guilt, citing unreliable evidence, coerced confessions, and systemic investigative lapses, including “inhuman and barbaric” custodial torture. Within 24 hours, the Maharashtra government moved the Supreme Court, which, on July 24, stayed the order.