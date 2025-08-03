2008 Malegaon explosion: Not enough evidence to establish guilt

KOCHI: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on July 31, 2025 acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, citing lack of credible evidence to prove their involvement in the crime. The high profile case, which dragged on for 17 years, was under intense scrutiny as the accused included former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and ex-Army officer Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit. This was also the case that made the term ‘Hindu terror’ go mainstream as the accused were all Hindus and the victims Muslims.

Over the years, the case saw several twists and turns with five presiding judges and more than 300 witnesses, of whom several turned hostile. In his detailed judgment, Special Judge A K Lahoti listed out several reasons to conclude that the prosecution failed to bring any 'cogent evidence' to prove the culpability of the accused.

The judge noted that there was not enough evidence to establish that the explosion originated from the bike that allegedly belonged to Pragya Thakur. Also, it could not be proven beyond doubt that the motorcycle was registered in the name of the BJP leader. Without substantial evidence, mere suspicion can’t lead to conviction, the court held.

The case

Around 9.30 pm on September 29, 2008, an explosion took place outside Shakeel Goods Transport Company, located at a crowded street between Anjuman Chowk and Bhiku Chowk in Malegaon city in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, killing six persons and injuring 95 others. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which initially investigated the case, traced the blast to an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle, which it claimed was owned by Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

She was arrested on charges of terrorism. The ATS later arrested Army officer Lt Col Prasad Purohit for allegedly arranging the RDX used in the blast. In all, 14 people were arrested but only seven eventually stood trial in court. Two accused -- Ramchandra Gopalsingh Kalsangra and Sandeep Vishwas Dange – were reported absconding.

The ATS’s case was based on the premise that the blast was carried out by right-wing activists during the Ramazan and just before the festival of Navaratri, to create communal unrest. All the six victims — Sayyed Ajhar Sayyed Nisaar, Shaikh Mushtaq Shaikh Yusuf, Shaikh Rafique Shaikh Mustafa, Farheen alias Shagufta Shaikh Liyakat, Harun Shaha Mohammad Shaha, and Irfan Jiyaullah Khan — were killed as they were walking on the street after offering prayers at a nearby mosque. The ATS pinned the motive of the blast on retaliation — to avenge prior attacks on Hindus. And its probe focused on individuals linked to Hindu nationalist circles, especially the organisation Abhinav Bharat.