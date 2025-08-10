Guns fall silent, wounds remain open on Thailand-Cambodia border

CHENNAI: A century-old border dispute flared up on July 16, 2025, as fierce artillery exchanges between Thai and Cambodian forces displaced over 130,000 civilians and claimed at least 32 lives. The clash near the disputed Dangrek Mountains escalated into one of the region’s worst cross-border conflicts in years, reviving historical tensions and straining diplomatic ties. Although a ceasefire now holds, the fragile calm masks unresolved issues rooted in colonial-era borders, ancient temples, and nationalist rhetoric.

Historical roots

The Thailand-Cambodia border dispute traces back to a 1907 map drawn during French colonial rule over Cambodia. This map, central to Cambodia’s claims, delineated the 817-kilometre border but left ambiguities. Thailand, then Siam, contested parts of the demarcation, particularly areas with ancient Khmer temples.

Prasat Preah Vihear, an 11th-century temple on the Dangrek escarpment, remains the epicentre of this dispute. In 1962, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) awarded the temple to Cambodia but did not resolve ownership of the adjacent 4.6 square kilometres. Thailand has since rejected ICJ jurisdiction over the surrounding area. Intermittent skirmishes have persisted. Another flashpoint is Prasat Ta Muen Thom, a 12th-century temple in Thailand’s Surin province. Though within Thai territory, its proximity to the border and historical ties to the Khmer Empire fuel competing sovereignty claims.

Shared cultural heritage has not bridged the divide. In Surin, many Thai citizens speak Khmer, reflecting centuries of cultural interweaving. Yet, this shared identity often becomes a battleground for nationalist agendas, with leaders on both sides leveraging the temples to assert territorial and historical rights.