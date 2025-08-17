Blending ambition with friction: Is E20 revving up or breaking down?

Consumers neglected

The E20 success story is now facing setbacks. As ethanol-blended petrol went mainstream, vehicle owners, especially those with older models, voiced fears about potential wear and tear on engines and reduced mileage. The petroleum ministry recently confirmed that four-wheelers designed for E10 and calibrated for E20 may experience a 1-2% drop in mileage, while other vehicles may see a reduction of 3-6%. While the government’s claim of up to 6% reduction in mileage on older vehicles suggests a limited impact, consumers and some experts believe the impact on mileage to be a little higher.

“By its chemical composition, ethanol has lower energy per unit volume than petrol. This results in reduced fuel efficiency from any ethanol-blended petrol when compared to unadulterated petrol. While our internal estimate shows that E20 petrol gives 5-7% lower mileage than unadulterated petrol, primarily in vehicles manufactured before 2023, consumer feedback suggests the impact to be in double digits in real-world driving conditions,” said the head technical officer of a leading car company on the condition of anonymity.

An industry expert cited that ethanol is hygroscopic (attracts water) and more corrosive than petrol. He stated that over time, this can lead to increased wear of rubber and plastic components (like gaskets, seals, hoses). He added the possibility of fuel leaks, degraded fuel pumps and clogged injectors, especially in older vehicles which are not designed for higher ethanol blends and are not maintained routinely.

Automakers have also pointed to potential technical issues and reduced fuel efficiency, particularly with higher ethanol blends such as E20. In an email response to a consumer’s query, Japanese carmaker Toyota stated that it is not advisable to use E20 and that usage of any fuel (other than recommended as per Owner’s Manual) will void Toyota Warranty for the impacted parts.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp said that vehicles manufactured before April 2023, may require modifications in the engine fuel system for it to be tuned to run efficiently on E20 fuel. “Certain rubber, elastomers and plastic components (like gasket, O-rings, fuel tube, etc.) may need to be replaced for prolonged usage with new parts made with E20 compatible material,” it added.

TVS Motor says that compared to gasoline, ethanol has different chemical characteristics, and it is corrosive to several materials that are frequently used in fuel systems. Component deterioration or damage could result from compatibility problems, it added.